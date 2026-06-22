Fury vs Joshua Contract Details End Speculation Over Dana White’s Role

After claiming that he would promote Anthony Joshua vs Fury, Dana White now looks all but out of the picture after Eddie Hearn has revealed specific contractual details.

British boxing fans breathed a collective sigh of relief when it was announced that after a decade of circling each other, Joshua and Fury had officially signed to fight one another to decide who the greatest British heavyweight boxer of this generation has been.

After making a surprise appearance at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House, where both he and White teased a major announcement which many thought could be some kind of promotional agreement ahead of his fight with Joshua, but it now looks like that would contractually be impossible, according to Hearn.

Dana White | IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren confirm no White, Zuffa involvement

"Specifically in the contract it says Dana White, Zuffa cannot have any promotional involvement in the show. Hearn told a press conference before Jesse Rodriguez's fight against Antonio Vargas. "Dana doesn’t know about the contract for the show that we signed and negotiated."

Hearn's statements echo a similar rebuke from Queensberry boss Frank Warren, who said, "Well, he's not [going to promote the fight]. The contract with Tyson says Zuffa will not be allowed to promote that fight. I don't know [why Dana White said he will be]. It's bulls---."

The venue is still up in the air

Tyson Fury at The White House | IMAGO / PxImages

There are concerns emerging over the venue for the fight, which has yet to be decided, according to both Fury's promoter Frank Warren and Hearn. It looks as though there are contractual differences between the two, which could potentially delay the fight.

Hearn explained that Joshua has it in his contract that the fight must take place in the UK, but Fury might not, hence why he has been parading himself around the US and declaring Turki Alalshikh as his promoter despite his contract with Frank Warren.

If Fury did decide to push for a fight outside the UK with Alalshikh, then it would force a new round of renegotiations with Joshua's contract. “I don’t know what [Fury's contract] says about the venue. I just know what ours says: That, exclusively, the fight must take place in the U.K," Hearn explained.

"If Turki Alalshikh wants to hold the fight in another country, that’s not necessarily a problem, but contractually, he cannot do that. So we’d have to go through a new process, start a new negotiation and make sure that’s good with Anthony Joshua. As I’ve said before, [Alalshikh] pays the bills.

Turki Alalshikh | Victor Fraile-Imagn Images

“At the same time, we signed up for the bout with the importance of it being in the U.K., and because that’s where we expect the fight to happen.”

Turki Alalshikh gives statement on fight location

Turki Alalshikh also chimed in on the potential location of the fight, simply stating on X that he has not yet decided where he'd like it to take place. "Till now I have not decided yet where the fight will take place and will work with me some ppl are making up a stories about it."

Till now I have not decided yet where the fight will take place and will work with me some ppl are making up a stories about it .. if you want to know the facts take it from me or the ring. If you want to waste your time listen to others .. I think you have tried me all past… — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) June 21, 2026

As this promotional war between the traditional promoters and Zuffa continues, all that we can hope for is that it does not delay or even break down this mega fight that has taken ten years to make. We have already cleared two hurdles, with both men having a warm-up fight before the big one.

Joshua is taking on Kristian Prenga on July 25, and Fury is reportedly facing Nelson Hysa on the undercard of Pierce O'Leary vs Mark Chamberlain in Dublin on August 1.