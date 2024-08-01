Cindy Ngamba's Historic Victory: Refugee Boxer Reaches Paris 2024 Quarterfinals
By Mohamed Bahaa
Cindy Ngamba made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming the first member of the Refugee Olympic Team to advance to the quarter-finals. She secured a narrow 3-2 split decision victory against Canada's Tammara Thibeault in a highly competitive women’s boxing match on Wednesday, July 31. Ngamba, who serves as the flag bearer for the Refugee Olympic Team, achieved this milestone in the 75kg category at the North Paris Arena, setting the stage for her next fight on August 4.
The victory marked a significant personal triumph for Ngamba, who had set her sights on success in Paris. "It was a very tough opponent," she remarked after the bout, reflecting on her hard-fought win. Initially, the third-seeded Canadian took control in the opening round. However, the 25-year-old Ngamba mounted an impressive comeback in the second and third rounds, overpowering Thibeault, a Tokyo 2020 quarter-finalist.
Ngamba shared her mindset going into the Olympics, saying, "When I qualified for the Olympics, I was like, 'Wow, I think I am made for this!' I am [always] able to push through, even when it's so hard and I want to give up." This determination was evident when she lost the first round, as her corner reminded her of the deficit. "They told me in my corner, 'You are down'. I thought, 'OK, this is like training. Stay calm, relax. Go out there, stick to the techniques, stick to the plan.'"
In her upcoming quarter-final match, Ngamba will face France's Davina Michel. Despite the expectations, she remains unfazed by the pressure. "I know that in my next fight, I will be able to overcome it. Obviously, the Refugee Team believing in me, that I am going to become the first refugee athlete to make it out there, doesn't put any pressure on me. I never let pressure bring me down."
Ngamba's journey is not just about boxing; it's about overcoming life's challenges. "I have gone through so many obstacles because I train hard and believe in myself. I visualize any situation that can happen in the ring; I am prepared for it. Because I have seen hardships in life," she said, emphasizing the broader significance of her achievements.
Reflecting on her refugee status, Ngamba stated, "When I was given refugee status, I used to be very embarrassed and kept it quiet because I didn’t really do my background research about refugees and what they’ve gone through and what it means to be a refugee. Having done my background research and educated myself a bit—not just in sport but about life in general—I started appreciating being a refugee and being proud and embracing it."
Ngamba’s story serves as an inspiration not just to athletes but to anyone facing adversity. "Me being here means the world to me, and I am sure it means a lot to the Refugee Team and many people around the world that are not even athletes, that are going through so many issues and so many obstacles," she said. "I hope that by them watching me, they can see that everything in life I have gone through, I was able to overcome it."