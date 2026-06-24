Claressa Shields Eyes Two-Time Champion Status With Weight Class Move

Following a three-fight stint in the women's heavyweight division, Claressa Shields is going back to where it all started.

Shields established herself as the undisputed women's heavyweight champion, allowing her to conquer a fifth weight class, including three as the undisputed titleholder.

However, following her second successful title defense against Franchon Crews-Dezurn, 'The GWOAT' announced she is moving back to middleweight, the division in which she won her first title.

Shields' next fight will be against WBC and WBA women's middleweight champion Kaye Scott. Shields announced the fight herself on social media.

"Kaye Scott is a champion, and I respect what she's accomplished," Shields said in a statement. "But becoming undisputed at 160 pounds again starts with beating the best. That's always been my mindset. I don't chase easy fights, I choose meaningful ones."

Shields confirmed that the fight will be on Aug. 15 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Shields to fight Kaye Scott at middleweight

"AUGUST 15TH IT'S GOING DOWN," Shields tweeted. "I'm BACK... But at MIDDLEWEIGHT! I'll be stepping into @StateFarmArena to make MORE HISTORY in Atlanta as the first female boxer to headline at the venue when I face unified middleweight champion Kaye Scott. Different division. Same GWOAT. Atlanta, get ready. We putting on a SHOW!"

🚨 AUGUST 15TH IT’S GOING DOWN!!!



I’m BACK… but at MIDDLEWEIGHT! 😤



I’ll be stepping into @StateFarmArena to make MORE HISTORY in Atlanta as the first female boxer to headline at the venue when I face Unified Middleweight Champion Kaye Scott.



Different division. Same GWOAT.… pic.twitter.com/Ix4QotMvUs — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) June 24, 2026

The 31-year-old has not fought outside of her home state of Michigan since her historic headlining bout with Savannah Marshall at the O2 Arena in London in October 2022.

Shields was the undisputed women's middleweight champion from 2019 to 2024. She maintained that status while taking fights at 154 pounds in between, a division in which she would also become the undisputed queen.

Shields has not fought at 160 pounds since June 2023, when she defended the undisputed women's middleweight titles with a unanimous decision win over Maricela Cornejo.

Claressa Shields, left, lands a punch on Franchon Crews-Dezurn | Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scott is one of two champions in the women's middleweight division, joining WBO and IBF titleholder Desley Robinson. The two champions are 1-1 against each other, but Robinson has the most recent win over Scott in an IBF title fight, making her the lineal 160-pound champion.

However, she is under contract with Most Valuable Promotions, an organization that recently banned Shields from all of its future events.

The 42-year-old Scott is just 5-1-1 as a professional after rattling off a 73-fight amateur career. She is coming off a pair of title fights with Olivia Curry, which included a draw in their first meeting and Scott's crowning victory in the rematch.