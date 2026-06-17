Conor McGregor Claims Terence Crawford Turned Down 9-Figure Fight Deal

Conor McGregor is back in the spotlight, calling out UFC fighters and boxers back like he would in his prime.

This time, it's Terence "Bud" Crawford who McGregor is targeting. The two fighters have gone back and forth on X following UFC Freedom 250, with McGregor coming to the defense of Ilia Topuria, who lost in a surprise upset to Justin Gaethje.

After multiple responses and quote tweets with one another, McGregor appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show to partially discuss the interaction.

Conor McGregor | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Conor McGregor reveals Terence Crawford fight offer

While on the show, he revealed that Crawford was offered a $200M two-fight deal with McGregor. The first fight would take place in the octagon, and the second fight in a boxing ring. Crawford declined the deal.

"They [Turki Al-Sheikh] are presenting bout opportunities, and then the Terence Crawford one came up," McGregor said. "We worked out a two fight deal. Mixed martial arts first, and then boxing after. I said 'he's not going to accept it. I hope he accepts it he can f****** wrestle. "

"He just didn't want to do it. That's fine, that's his own thing," McGregor continued. "I don't know how you couldn't. I don't know how as a man or as a combatant you couldn't want to test yourself."

Conor McGregor reveals there were discussions for a two-fight deal with Terence Crawford worth $200 million involving Turki Alalshikh, but says Crawford ultimately declined:



"I got on the phone, 'What's the craic, Terence? It's the Mac Daddy. I got [Turki] here. We've got a big… pic.twitter.com/NpkkCblSG3 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 16, 2026

Could Crawford come out of retirement?

Lost in the back-and-forth between Conor McGregor and Terence Crawford is that Turki Alalshikh is still offering fight deals for Bud to come out of retirement.

The boxer from Omaha, Nebraska, has been adamant that he won't come out of retirement. After declining an offer worth nine figures to come out of retirement, it's more and more likely we'll never see the all-time great back in the squared circle.

Crawford is 38 years old, meaning that even if he has a sudden change of heart, he doesn't have many years left in his athletic prime to box. A fight with McGregor could've been his last chance to cash a huge check in boxing.

Terence Crawford still has massive fight opportunities if he decides to return to boxing. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

There are still massive fights in boxing for Bud if he decides to come out of retirement. He has repeatedly been on X talking about Jaron "Boots" Ennis, as some people claim that Crawford avoided him.

A potential rematch with Errol Spence Jr. is also in the cards if the Texas southpaw can regain his former glory when he steps in the ring with Tim Tszyu in July.