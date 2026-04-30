Turki Alalshikh Calls for Terence Crawford to End Retirement for Super Fight

Terence Crawford surprised many boxing fans when he announced his retirement from the world of boxing in 2025, after defeating Canelo Alvarez in impressive fashion.

Crawford's points win over Alvarez in September made him an undisputed champion in three weight divisions, a feat accomplished by no other.

Despite many feeling Crawford would still be the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world if he were active, the fighter has been adamant that he is to remain retired. The multi-weight world champion also insisted there was no figure financially that would alter this decision.

However, Saudi Arabian advisor Turki Alalshikh has been the man behind many of boxing's biggest bouts in the last number of years. Now, he has clearly stated he wants another fight for Crawford.

Turki Alalshikh urges Terence Crawford to face Canelo Alvarez in rematch

IMAGO / Torsten Helmke

Despite being an underdog going into the bout against Alvarez, Crawford's undisputed super middleweight title challenge ended with a decisive win. Immediately after the bout, some called for a rematch between the pair, including Alalshikh.

Crawford's retirement seemingly put doubt in the minds of most that a rematch is plausible, but Alalshikh is still hoping for the bout.

A post from Crawford amidst a slew of tweets on X said, "What's better than being undisputed? Being undisputed two times. What's better than being undisputed two times? Being undisputed three times, in three different weight classes. Now argue with your momma."

In a direct response to the post, Alalshikh stated his desires for Crawford.

"We want the rematch with Canelo. Maybe it's a chance to be four [times undisputed]." Turki Alalshikh

We want the rematch with Canelo 😎 maybe it is a chance to be 4😇🦁🥊 https://t.co/B00zVouZ9W — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) April 30, 2026

At the time of writing, Crawford has not responded to Alalshikh.

Should Crawford return and face Alvarez in a rematch, 'Bud' would not have the opportunity to become a four-time undisputed world champion.

At super middleweight, there are currently three world champions after Crawford vacated all four titles. The WBA belt is currently held by Jose Resendiz, while the WBC champion is Christian Mbilli.

The IBF title is held by Osleys Iglesias. Meanwhile, Hamzah Sheeraz and Alem Begic will compete for the vacant WBO title on May 23.

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford on September 11, 2025. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Currently, the only fully unified world champion in men's boxing is Naoya Inoue, meaning Alalshikh's target to make Crawford a four-time undisputed title holder would currently take more than one fight.

Alvarez is expected to return to the ring in September; however, it is unclear at what weight class and who his opponent will be.