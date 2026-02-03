Dana White Hits Oscar De La Hoya With ‘Only Fans’ Jab as Feud Continues

The feud between Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya has escalated to a new level.

On Sunday, while sitting ringside at Zuffa Boxing 02, White blasted De La Hoya for his financial troubles. Speaking on content creator Nina Drama's livestream, White said that De La Hoya is $23 million in debt in connection with his Golden Boy Promotions’ Los Angeles office building. He described De La Hoya’s state of affairs as a “sinking ship."

“Oscar’s on a sinking ship and will not shut the f--- up,” White said. “He’s going to have to throw the panties and stockings back on and get OnlyFans to start paying his rent. My boy’s running out of money. That ship is sinking very fast.”

UFC President Dana White goes in on Oscar De La Hoya at Zuffa Boxing 2 pic.twitter.com/3ha2rcjeuX — Nina-Marie Daniele (@Ninadrama) February 2, 2026

White continues to make light of De La Hoya’s financial woes

“Is that what you wanted? Is that what you wanted, everybody?” White joked to the camera. “There you go. Panties and fishnets back on. Jump on OnlyFans and pay that $23 million on f–--ing rent, yo, buddy. Talking s--- like that. Bye. Bye.”

White's comments are referring to old photos showing De La Hoya dressed in fishnet stockings and wearing lingerie in 2007. Although he initially denied that it was him in the images, the former champion finally admitted that the pictures were authentic and that it was him.

Appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s "Club Shay Shay" podcast, De La Hoya says he was under the influence at the time of the infamous incident.

“I was drugged up, I didn’t even know it,” De La Hoya told Sharpe. “I was getting with bad people, this and that. Two women came into my room with a suitcase. That’s all I remember … Women’s clothes, drugs, this, that. They set me up. They set me up, but it’s OK. It happened. So what?”

De La Hoya called Zuffa boxing a “club show”

White responded to De La Hoya’s harsh critique of his Zuffa Boxing promotion. On his "Clap Back Thursdays" Instagram posts, De La Hoya described Zuffa Boxing as a “club show.”

“I’ll say what everyone is thinking,” De La Hoya said in his latest video. “Nobody wants to watch club show boxing in the Apex with influencers who give two s---s about boxing."

"It honestly felt like a COVID bubble show. It had the look of a club show with the action of a sparring session. There’s a reason why those fighters were passed over by the top promoters, and it was obvious for the world to see.”

Without question, Zuffa Boxing is aiming to make a major impact on the sport. Zuffa Boxing 03, the promotion's next event, will be headlined by heavyweight contenders Efe Ajagba vs. Charles Martin and is scheduled for Feb. 15 inside the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

