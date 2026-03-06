Dana White Calls Out Eddie Hearn for Not Matching Conor Benn Offer

Dana White's and Eddie Hearn's back-and-forth jibes and recent signings have sparked a new rivalry between Zuffa Boxing and Matchroom. However, White has revealed that it wasn't always the plan.

The UFC CEO has reiterated that upon his arrival in the sport, he was going to leave Hearn and Matchroom alone, but after hearing Hearn's striking comments on Zuffa, he took it as a direct challenge.

Speaking to IFLTV, White said, "When I got into this, I wasn't going to mess with Eddie at all, but he comes out uncharacteristically acting crazy. I look forward to competing with him, the way I'm wired. Are we fighting? Let's fight."

"Knowing who I am, how in the f--- are you going to underestimate me, if you're any of these guys, and I get it, they got egos, they think they know everything, but underestimating my team coming into this is one of the dumbest things you can do," White added.

Dana White threw the first devastating blow, signing former Matchroom fighter Conor Benn to Zuffa last month, leaving Eddie Hearn heartbroken. Hearn has claimed he didn't even receive a phone call after lending him hundreds of thousands of pounds in the past.

White suggests it isn't personal with Hearn

Despite claiming it isn't personal, White stood firm on his opinion of Hearn, reiterating he has been a 'p----', expressing that Matchroom had an opportunity to match the offer they sent to Benn.

"Oh no, it’s not personal,” White said. “I like Eddie. I don’t dislike Eddie. If you like Eddie, don’t like Eddie, nobody can deny he’s been acting like a p---- for the last couple of months. It’s been crazy.”

Eddie Hearn | IMAGO / AAP

“You’re a wealthy guy, and you’re going to be a wealthy guy until the day you die,” White said about Hearn. “Why would you be upset about a kid that you care about who has a small window of opportunity to make the most money he possibly can, making more money?

'If you didn’t like the fact [that we signed him], then match the offer. You could have matched the offer. You’ve got plenty of money. You could have done it."

Hearn signs Tom Aspinall to Matchroom

Hearn announced the signing of UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, launching the new Matchroom Talent Agency on March 5th.

Welcome to the team UFC Heavyweight Champ @AspinallMMA - Time to get what’s yours 👑



Matchroom Talent Agency 🚀 pic.twitter.com/dAWes5KsR4 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) March 5, 2026

This comes after the Matchroom promoter retaliated to claims by White, stating he is wired differently to the UFC CEO.

“We’re very different from Dana White and those guys,” Hearn said. “They don’t give a f--- about the fighters,” Hearn said.