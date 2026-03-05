UFC Legend Blasts Dana White and Zuffa Boxing Over Conor Benn's $15 Million Signing

Dana White's Zuffa Boxing shook up the boxing world in February as they announced the signing of former Matchroom Boxing star Conor Benn in a deal worth a reported $15 million.

Despite Benn's close affiliation with White rival Eddie Hearn, he will be competing under the Zuffa Boxing banner for at least his next fight on April 11 against Regis Prograis.

The huge money signing by Zuffa caused former UFC champion Sean O'Malley to speak up about fighter pay within Dana White's UFC. "It’s crazy how you put in so much work in the UFC. Build this name, create this character, be a star. I’m not making f---ing $15 million to fight,” the fighter said on his YouTube channel.

Now, fellow UFC star Israel Adesanya has shared similar opinions on the recent news.

Israel Adesanya warns Dana White to 'not forget' UFC fighters amid Zuffa venture

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Israel Adesanya reacts during his fight with Sean Strickland (not pictured) in UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images | Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

Speaking in a recent video on his YouTube channel FREESTYLEBENDER, former UFC middleweight champion Adesanya said that O'Malley's recent comments on White were 'valid'.

The Nigerian-New Zealand mixed martial artist went on to say, "Don't forget what brought you to the game," in a message to White. "This [the UFC] is what got him to the name Dana White, the UFC president. So I can see why the other fighters [are upset]."

'Stylebender' added that he understands that Benn, alongside notable cruiserweight Jai Opetaia, is among the best in boxing, but believes the UFC has the equivalent of MMA fighters.

"These guys are top-class boxers. They are the best in the world, best at what they do. But, so are we. This is the UFC. If one guy [Benn] can command that kind of money for one fight, this is what's keeping the lights on, the UFC." Israel Adesanya

Although Adesanya insisted that he wasn't overly bothered by Benn's arrival and the purse he is understood to be receiving, he did say, "I don't feel jaded, but I'm like, f--- it, I want $15 million for one fight too."

The fighter did comment on the fact that the UFC has increased its performance and fight of the night bonuses from $50,000 to $100,000, before adding, "But that's not even guaranteed."

Fighter salaries in the UFC are rarely made public by the company, meaning fight purses are often undisclosed. However, Marca estimates that Adesanya made between $500,000 and $1,000,000 for his previous bout in February 2025 against Nassourdine Imavov.

We'll see if more UFC fighters speak up over the controversy.