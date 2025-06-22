Dana White Makes 6-Figure Financial Promise For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
As if boxing fans needed any more reason to be excited about the September 13 mega-fight between Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Terence Crawford, what happened between these two sides during their June 22 press conference is only going to add intrigue.
While the build up to this fight has been mostly positive, if there has been one fan criticism to this point, it's that Canelo and Crawford appear to be friendly with each other. It's no secret that boxers having bad blood with each other is good for the box office, which is why fans wanted to see more vitriol between Canelo and Crawford.
And regardless of whether it was genuine or generated, Canelo fixes this problem by showing Crawford at the end of their Sunday press conference, which is catching fire on social media.
However, this shove wasn't the only noteworthy moment of this presser. At one point, UFC CEO and president Dana White (who is playing a part in the promotion of this boxing super-fight) made a powerful financial promise.
White said, "The performance bonus for that night is going to be over six figures. We're still talking about. So yeah, it's going to be a big number [for] whoever wins the performance bonus that night," per an X post from Ring Magazine.
It had already been known that there were going to be performance bonuses for this Canelo vs. Crawford card, which is something that the UFC has become known for. With each card, the world's leading MMA promotion typically offers several Performance of the Night bonuses and one Fight of the Night bonus, the latter of which is given to both fighters in that bout.
However, given that the UFC only gives $50,000 bonuses to their fighters, the fact that the Canelo vs. Crawford card bonus winners are getting more than double that is sure to raise eyebrows.
