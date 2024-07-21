Dana White Offers Mike Perry A Big Reward If He Manages to Knock Out Jake Paul
By Ian Omoro
Jake Paul claims that his opponent, Mike Perry, has a lot riding on their fight and hinted that Dana White would give him a UFC contract. Before their battle, Jake Paul asserted that UFC president Dana White had promised Mike Perry something. Paul stated that Perry is fighting for more than just his pride because there could be a UFC contract on the line.
Following Mike Tyson's forced withdrawal from their scheduled match due to health issues, Paul squares up against the former MMA fighter. However, Paul's allegation that Perry has an additional sweetener has once again heightened the tension in the fight. Tensions reached a breaking point during the heated press conference on Thursday, resulting in Paul pushing Perry as the "Problem Child" revealed the shocking information regarding White's knockout prize.
"He flew like six feet. But look, Dana White said that he's going to give him a UFC contract if he can knock me out. Well, guess what Dana, you can rip up the f****** contract because I'm going to f*** up Mike Perry. I fear no man, I'm ready anytime, any place, anyone, and I truly back that up with my actions, it's not just something I say; I'm here to become a world champion, I've done everything else I wanted to do in boxing, I've exceeded my expectations so that's my last goal. I will be the cruiserweight world champion,” Paul said in media reports.
Perry, who was a competitor in the UFC from 2016 to 2021, has seven wins and eight losses in that division. He lost his most recent fight, which took place in April 2021, by unanimous decision to Daniel Rodriguez.
Paul has previously talked about why he agreed to take the dangerous battle against Perry before his fight with Tyson on November 15, a match that might define his career. "Many people believe that I'm crazy for changing my direction to this; why Mike Perry, why now, why take the chance?” Paul stated.
Mike Perry 'Platinum' has since moved on to the Bare-Knuckle Championship, where he has five victories out of five contests, an unblemished record. When he returned to light heavyweight, he defeated Thiago Alves at Knucklemania IV, which was his most recent victory.