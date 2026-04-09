Darren Till Signs With BKFC Days After Misfits Boxing Departure

After years of teasing the move, Darren Till is finally a BKFC fighter.

Days after announcing his departure from Misfits Boxing, Till signed a multi-fight deal with the BKFC, the promotion announced on Wednesday. Till will make his debut at BKFC 90 on May 30 in Birmingham, England, with an opponent to be determined.

The Gorilla is dropping the gloves 🦍 @darrentill2 Has inked a multi fight deal 🖊️ First fight May 30 at BKFC 90 in Birmingham, England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Who should he face first? pic.twitter.com/muoxDJc1RB — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 8, 2026

Till signs with the world's premier bare-knuckle organization after going 3-0 in Misfits Boxing. He collected wins over fellow former MMA fighters Anthony Taylor, Darren Stewart and Luke Rockhold before announcing he "parted ways on really good terms," hinting at a potential reunion down the line.

Still just 33, Till is over three years removed from his final fight in the UFC, where he gained most of his popularity. Till began his MMA career with a 17-0-1 record before challenging Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title, who ended his undefeated run and began a brutal 1-5 skid that led to his exit.

Till claims he has always been interested in the BKFC but wanted to wait until later in his career to sign with the promotion. The itch was finally too much for him to ignore after mutually separating from Misfits Boxing.

BKFC sets up potential Mike Perry vs. Darren Till matchup

Mike Perry | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Till's signing creates a clear path for a potential fight with Mike Perry, whom he has engaged in sporadic back-and-forth trash talk on social media for years. The 33-year-old added fuel to that fire by reacting to the news of his own signing with Perry's name on Instagram.

The beef between Perry and Till began during their overlapping tenures in the UFC. While the fight never made sense in MMA, it is now the biggest matchup that the BKFC can put together with the fighters on its current roster.

‼️ Darren Till after his announcement of signing with BKFC:



“Peeerrrrryyyyyy👀👀👀” pic.twitter.com/XIbNpyjWkx — IFN (@IfnBoxing) April 8, 2026

Despite the obvious connection, Perry will not be Till's opponent at BKFC 90. The latter's expected debut date of May 30 is 14 days after Perry returns to MMA to face Nate Diaz on the undercard of the massive Most Valuable Promotions Netflix event, headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano.

Perry's bout with Diaz halted the BKFC's plans for him, months after president Dave Feldman teased a massive next fight for 'Platinum' that he believed would be "game-changing" for the company. Whether or not that opponent he had plans for was Till, fans can now expect that fight sometime at the end of 2026.