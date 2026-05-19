UFC Legend Wants Out of Contract to Pursue Boxing

The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, has revealed that he is looking for a way out of his UFC contract and if he was to fight again, it would be in boxing.

Jones retired from the UFC rather unceremoniously in June 2025. This came seven months after retaining his heavyweight world title against legendary heavyweight Stipe Miocic. But despite his quiet exit, he still goes down, for many, as the greatest and most dangerous mixed martial artist in history.

Despite being retired for almost a year, it would seem that Jones is still tied to the UFC contractually, but in a recent interview with his publicist Denise White, the former champion says he is looking for a way out and potentially a way in to boxing.

Jone Jones | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jon Jones wants to box

“I think getting out of my UFC contract is very possible," said Jones. "I need to find the right people and go through the right channels

“I’ve really wanted to box, if I were to put all my energy into just my hands, combinations and punching power, I think I would really surprise a lot of people.”

“I love to box, that would be a lot of fun.”

Jon Jones tells Denise White: I think getting out of my UFC contract is very possible. I need to find the right people and go through the right channels or just put more effort into it. pic.twitter.com/VqvrYcCh5m — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) May 18, 2026

Jones signed an eight-fight deal with the UFC in 2023 and is reported to have six bouts remaining on that contract. He briefly retired earlier this year after negotiations for a fight with interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall fell through.

He then requested placement on the UFC's White House card. When he was not added to that event, he asked for his release. The UFC has not publicly responded to that request

If he could somehow negotiate a release from his UFC contract, then there would be a long line of promoters who would happily bring Jones on board for a fight in the ring. Namely, the promoter whose event Jones made the comments at - Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.

Paul just put on their debut MMA event, shown on Netflix, which included a raft of legends such as Francis Ngannou, Nate Diaz, Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey all fighting.

Francis Ngannou | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This could finally make the fantasy Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou fight possible, either in the octagon or in the ring. Both would be sure to attract millions of viewers if they could agree on a fight under the MVP banner.

Ngannou would have the boxing experience advantage, having taken on two of the best heavyweight boxers of this generation, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. He lost by knockout against Joshua but scored an impressive knockdown on Fury, who was the incumbent WBC champion at the time, on the way to a split decision loss.