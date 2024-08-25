David Benavidez Faces Tough Challenges Ahead In Light-Heavyweight Division
By Mohamed Bahaa
David Benavidez, who has long pursued a bout with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, is now focusing on the light-heavyweight division. He was the obligatory challenger for Canelo at 168 pounds, as a former two-time super-middleweight champion, he moved to 175 pounds earlier this year after becoming tired of waiting for his opportunity.
Benavidez won the Interim WBC Championship via unanimous decision over previous champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk in June, therefore marking his entry into the light-heavyweight ranks. After winning, he told the sanctioning authority he wanted to confirm his place in the category. Set for October 12, he has a chance to face the winner of the forthcoming undisputed bout between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.
Renowned boxing trainer and analyst Teddy Atlas has expressed his doubts on Benavidez's prospects in the light-heavyweight division. Atlas made comparisons between Benavidez's present circumstances and that of Bob Foster, a former light-heavyweight champion who battled knockout losses to both Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali when he moved up to heavyweight.
“Benavidez did not hurt himself in any way. If anything, he showed that he fits right into the light-heavyweight division. I don’t believe that he’ll have any problem at all acclimating to that weight class,” Atlas commented. However, he noted, “The problem will be the quality of guys at that weight class. Not that he wouldn’t be able to make the weight, handle the weight or beat guys at that weight.”
Atlas underlined once more that Benavidez's main obstacle would be competing with the caliber of fighters already ruling the division rather than adapting to the new weight class. "His problem is the same problem Bob Foster – the great light-heavyweight from years ago – had. If he was around in the right era, maybe he steps up and beats a heavyweight. He was around in an era when he decided to step up to heavyweight where there was some guy named Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali there. It was the wrong time to decide to go up to heavyweight," Atlas explained.
The seasoned analyst concluded, "That would be the only thing that holds back Benavidez – two of the great fighters [Beterbiev and Bivol] happen to be up there waiting for him.”
Benavidez is already focused on securing a matchup against the winner of the Beterbiev-Bivol showdown when he schedules his comeback later this year, so maybe setting up a high-stakes battle in early 2025.