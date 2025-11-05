Eddie Hearn Reveals What Dmitry Bivol Wants Upon Return

Dmitry Bivol wants to make a splash once he returns from injury.

The WBO, WBA, IBF and The Ring light heavyweight champion has not fought since February, when he defeated Artur Beterbiev in a rematch of his lone career loss. He has since been linked to David Benavidez and a trilogy bout with Beterbiev, but is currently on the mend after having back surgery to repair a herniated disc.

Bivol is expected to return early in 2026, when Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn expects him to re-enter the ring with a "big money" fight.

"I met with Dmitry and had dinner with him recently," Hearn said, via Ring Magazine. "The big thing and key with him is that he just wants big fights, big money, and true tests. David Benavidez and Artur Beterbiev are true tests, but they are very dangerous fights. He's a chill guy, but he's not interested in a random fight. He wants Canelo Alvarez, Benavidez, Beterbiev, maybe Jai Opetaia."

Dmitry Bivol lands a left hand on Canelo Alvarez. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The general expectation is for Bivol to return against Beterbiev, considering the history between the two. Many felt that Bivol won the first fight, despite the judges' decision going to Beterbiev, making that the most perceived winnable fight of the four names mentioned.

Bivol also has a history with Alvarez, whom he beat in May 2022. Both expressed immediate interest in a rematch that never transpired.

Bivol does not have a previous history with Benavidez, but the fight makes sense from a logistical perspective. A Bivol-Benavidez fight would unify the cruiserweight titles, making the winner the undisputed 175-pound champion.

Dmitry Bivol expresses interest in potential Jai Opetaia matchup

Jai Opetaia during the ceremonial grand arrivals at the Boulevard City Music World, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 14, 2024. | Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images.

As interesting as the other three names are, the fighter Hearn mentioned that stuck out the most was easily Jai Opetaia. As the IBF cruiserweight champion, Bivol mentioning Opetaia suggested his interest in moving up a division.

Bivol made his professional debut at light heavyweight and has never strayed from the weight class. Moving up would mark his first time ever competing in a different division, even going back to his gold medal-winning amateur days.

If Bivol is serious in his attempt to move up, he would easily be the most compelling challenger for Opetaia. The 30-year-old is widely viewed as the best cruiserweight in the world, but struggles to get fans interested in his fights due to the division's lack of star power.

To make up for his history of uninspiring opponents, Opetaia has been attempting to convince light heavyweight champions to move up. He previously called out Benavidez, suggesting that he would be delighted to welcome Bivol to the weight class.

