David Benavidez Reveals Definitive Reason He'll Never Fight Terence Crawford
It didn't take the boxing world long to start thinking about who Terence "Bud" Crawford would fight next after he defeated Canelo Alvarez and took his undisputed super middleweight belts on September 13.
In fact, Turki Alalshikh, who was in charge of getting Crawford and Canelo to face off in the first place (and footed the bout's bill), wasted no time making an X post hinting at who he'd like to see Crawford fight next just moments after he got his hand raised against Canelo.
"Can David Benavidez still make 168 pounds?" Alalshikh wrote in the X post, which amassed over 1.2 million views on the platform.
Of course, David Benavidez is the reigning WBA light heavyweight champion and was the WBC super middleweight champion from 2019 to 2020. He currently boasts an undefeated 30-0 record with 24 KOs, is one of the most terrifying punchers in the sport, and tried to fight Canelo for years.
However, Canelo repeatedly made it clear that he has no interest in fighting Benavidez, which has started a narrative that Canelo was ducking him.
David Benavidez Explains Why He Won't Fight Terence Crawford
Despite Alalshikh's desire, Crawford vs. Benavidez isn't looking likely. And Benavidez (who is now fighting at 174 pounds) explained why he doesn't intend to fight Crawford during an October 6 interview with Fight Hub TV.
"I'm done with [super middleweight]," Benavidez said. "I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Crawford. He put on a h*** of a performance. He's up there with the Mount Rushmore of the greatest fighters of all time. Let Crawford do his thing, bro. At the end of the day, I have no interest in fighting Crawford. I have no interest in fighting at 168."
He then added, "I wouldn't even go to 168 for Canelo, and I'm just being real with you. Let Crawford do his thing, let him have his. I have to give him his flowers, man, because he's a great fighter... I have no interest in going to 168. I'm not saying I'm scared of Crawford, or whatever. But Crawford is the man at 168. That's his weight class. I'm done at 168."
When asked whether he would go down to fight Crawford at 168 pounds if he was given $120 million, he said, "I mean, $120 million sounds good. But honestly, at the end of the day, no. They won't give $120 million. I don't think Canelo got $120 million to fight Crawford... No, man. I'm done at 168. They can throw whatever money they want at me."
Props to Benavidez for being a man of principle. But one would imagine he'd at least consider a final fight at super middleweight if he were offered $120 million.
