Frank Warren Stunned By “Mad” Figures Fighters Want To Face Moses Itauma As He Discusses Next Fight
Moses Itauma is one of the brightest names in the world of boxing, despite still being just 20 years old. The Englishman has been able to pass all the tests of his professional career so far with a perfect 13-0 record.
Last time out, Itauma moved closer to his dream of becoming a world champion. A win over former title challenger Dillian Whyte would see Itauma add another first-round knockout to his resume.
The win impressed the boxing community, with many eager to see what challenge is next for Itauma. It was reported, however, that the youngster turned down an IBF title eliminator with fellow contender Frank Sanchez (25-1). Now, promoter Frank Warren has spoken on Itauma's current situation.
Frank Warren On Moses Itauma's Next Bout And Turning Down Title Eliminator
Queensberry Boxing promoter Frank Warren has a roster that includes some of the top heavyweight contenders in the division. This consists of the bright star, Itauma. However, he has seemingly had a tough time finding fights for the youngster.
In a recent interview with BoxNation, Warren said that fighters are 'pricing themselves out' for a fight with Itauma. Warren also revealed in the interview that fighters were asking for 'three to four million pounds' to face Itauma, which he considered "madness."
"Once he wins a world title, everyone would want to fight him because they'll earn money and they'd be fighting for a world title."
Warren was also asked about his fighter reportedly turning down the chance to compete in a world title eliminator. When asked what the reason was why Itauma turned down a fight with Sanchez, Warren replied, "There's been no decision made on anything at the moment."
"We've got to make the right moves at the right time. He's 20 years of age, that's the bottom line of it. We will guide him, like we guide our fighters, and pick the right moments and the right time to make the right fights."- Frank Warren
The boxing promoter added that many fighters are 'jockeying in position' whilst they wait to see what Oleksandr Usyk's next steps are, adding further complication for Itauma's next fight.
Warren did not give any hints as to who may be next for Itauma, but confirmed the fighter would be competing in December, with an opponent to be announced this week. Derek Chisora is understood to be competing on the same card as Itauma, however, the British heavyweights are unlikely to face one another.
