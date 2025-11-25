Canelo Alvarez Reaches New Career Low Two Months After Terence Crawford Loss

Canelo Alvarez's loss to Terence Crawford has slowly ripped his career apart batthe seams.

While the 35-year-old continues to insist that he is not retired and remains one of the biggest stars in the sport, his third career loss leaves him without a championship belt for the first time since 2015. It has also dramatically dropped the former pound-for-pound king down the prestigious list.

Canelo drops out of top 10 P4P rankings

The Ring Magazine's recent pound-for-pound rankings update left Alvarez out of the top 10, marking the first time that has happened since 2018.

'The Ring' noted that Alvarez only dropped from the rankings in 2018 due to a positive PED test, making his latest fall the first time since his rise that he has been excluded solely due to his performance.

Alvarez dropped several spots immediately after the loss, but he has continued to tumble as other fighters collect monumental victories. He was removed from the top 10 after Devin Haney re-entered the list following his dominant decision win over Brian Norman Jr. on Saturday.

Crawford became the consensus pound-for-pound king after beating Alvarez and remains at No. 1. Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk held firm at No. 2, with Naoya Inoue remaining at No. 3.

Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez came in at No. 4 following his win over Fernando Martinez. Dmitry Bivol, Artur Beterbiev, Junto Nakatani, Shakur Stevenson, David Benavidez and Haney rounded out the top 10.

Although several entities create their own polls, fans pour a lot of stock into 'The Ring's pound-for-pound rankings. Alvarez is still in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings, clinging to the No. 10 slot, as of Nov. 15.

Canelo Alvarez's 2026 plans

Alvarez has not said much publicly since the Crawford loss, but he has made it clear that he will continue fighting. His Excellency Turki Alalshikh confirmed this notion by saying Canelo would return in a big fight in early 2026.

Rumors have suggested that Alvarez will rematch Crawford, who has given retirement more thought since their fight. Crawford is now the undisputed super middleweight champion and could, in theory, defend those titles against an oncoming challenger, but is clearly more interested in the biggest possible matchups at this point in his career.

Alvarez also continues to get called out by WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez. A return to 175 pounds could be in store, with Canelo also expressing interest in a rematch with Bivol, who handed him his second career loss in 2022.

