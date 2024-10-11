Defending Titles Against Contenders Rather Than Errol Spence Presents A Dilemma For Fundora.
By Miriam Onyango
With the sanctioning body disapproving of Fundora's initial pick, former three-belt welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., at this point, Sebastian Fundora is free to pursue a junior-middleweight championship defense against anyone but Terence Crawford.
BoxingScene was informed on Thursday by the WBO's top lawyer that Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) would lose his title immediately if he chose Spence (28-1, 22 KOs).
After defeating Tim Tszyu in a brutal split decision on March 30 in Las Vegas, Coachella, California's Fundora won the vacant WBC title as well as the WBO title. Afterward, Texas's Spence approached him in the ring and said he would like to meet Fundora next.
Under the Premier Boxing Champions banner are both fighters. Fundora had attempted to keep both titles, but the WBO promptly informed him that he had to fight its "super" champion, four-division world champion Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), next.
“Fundora must comply with WBO rules and fight an active, world-rated contender. Simple as that.” said Gustavo Olivieri, the attorney.
The WBO advises against jumping to conclusions, even though there was rapid conjecture that Fundora will challenge Spence in a pay-per-view match that might happen at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Only opponents listed in the WBO's top 15 will be allowed to compete for titles, which Spence is not. Other shortcomings identified by Olivieri for Spence include the fact that he hasn't fought since losing to Crawford in July 2023 via uncontested welterweight title knockout and hasn't applied to be ranked in the WBO's top 15.
“Team Spence or his representatives can certainly petition and argue the reasons as to why he is deserving of world-rating consideration and request an opportunity, to be ranked in the top 15,” said Olivieri.