Shocking Details Reportedly Reveal What Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Did For Mexican Cartel
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) days after his defeat to Jake Paul. The Mexican was taken into custody due to his outstanding warrant in Mexico and allegations that he's affiliated with the Sinaloa Drug Cartel.
The July 2 arrest took place in California and per an official statement by the Department of Homeland Security, his deportation process is under way.
Mexico's Attorney General's office, known as FGR, has now released more details about the former WBC middleweight champion. And per reports from mimorelia.com, he was a soldier and enforcer for 'El Nini' Nestor Ernesto Perez Salas.
According to information gathered from tapped phone calls between December 2021 and June 2022, he was reportedly directed by 'El Nini' to beat up captured rival members. The rivals were tied up and hung from the ceiling for Chavez to beat as if they were a punching bag.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr's immigration records were also released by US Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Records reveal that he entered the USA in June 2023 on a legal visa, but it expired in February 2024. Chavez Jr applied for permanent resident status based on his marriage with American citizen Frida Munoz, who happens to be a former partner of Sinaloa Cartel head Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman's son.
Back in December 2024, Chavez Jr was billed as an 'egregious public safety threat' by authorities, but was allowed to enter the United States again in January 2025, through the San Ysidro port in California.
Chavez Jr has several criminal convictions against him. He was charged with drunk driving in 2012 and January 2024, and was also convicted of illegal assault weapon possession.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr's arrest took place in Studio City, Los Angeles, a high-end neighborhood that's mainly home to celebrities. His family have since released a statement:
We are completely confident in his innocence and quality as a human – as well as in the justice systems of both Mexico and the US. We hope this situation will resolve itself according to the law and the truth.
Chavez Jr's father, Julio Cesar Chavez, is widely considered one of the greatest Mexican boxers of all time. Chavez Jr, meanwhile, won the WBC middleweight title in 2011 and defended it four times. He lost to Jake Paul via unanimous decision in his most recent outing.
