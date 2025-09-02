WBC President Doubles Down On Controversial Manny Pacquiao Decision
When news broke earlier this year that Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao would be coming out of his four-year retirement to fight WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on July 19, this announcement was met with mixed reactions.
There's no doubt that many boxing fans were thrilled to see their beloved boxer make his return. However, there was also a lot of outrage about the fact that Pacquiao, who was 46 years old when he fought Barrios, should not be fighting elite competition at his age, as this could have proposed a serious health risk.
Not to mention that Pacquiao was allowed to skip the line of current welterweight contenders in order to fight the champion, which many would unfair.
In addressing this criticism about allowing Pacquiao to return to the ring against Barrios, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said, "Remember @SugarRayLeonard?. My father, Jose Sulaiman, and the WBC were criticized for making his fight vs Hagler[.] @MannyPacquiao has been licensed by Nevada and passed all medicals and as a legendary WBC champion, has been approved to fight by our organization[.] Let’s talk on July 20," in a May 10 X post.
Ultimately, Sulaiman's gamble on Pacquiao paid off. While he didn't get the win against Barrios, he earned a draw outcome but looked fantastic, proving that he was well deserving of facing the champion, despite his advanced age.
WBC's Mauricio Sulaiman Continues With Pacquiao Comments
Sulaiman did a recent interview with ProBox TV and asserted that he made the right decision in letting Pacquiao fight for the title.
“We have a regulation that allows for the provision that an extraordinary boxer, like Manny Pacquiao, Juan Manuel Márquez, or Vitali Klitschko, can submit a petition to the council to return,” Sulaiman said, per an excerpt of the interview from beIN Sports.
“As long as they pass the medical exams and obtain a boxer’s license from the commission where the fight will take place, we can vote to approve or deny their return. The World Boxing Council voted and approved Pacquiao to fight Barrios, and I’m surprised you’re still questioning it... because Pacquiao himself shut you up,” Sulaiman added.
He concluded his stance by saying, “Manny Pacquiao had a great fight against Barrios, and I am very satisfied with the World Boxing Council’s decision.”
Sulaiman deserves a victory lap for having faith in Pacquiao's abilities and allowing him to compete for the WBC welterweight title. And he clearly seems keen on taking that victory lap.
