Deontay Wilder And Derek Chisora Face Off In Dubai
Heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora faced off in Dubai this week in an effort to hype a potential IBA title showdown.
It might seem like an unlikely sentence, but this is boxing in 2025. The two nearly came to blows as they stared down at each other on stage.
Chisora Seeks Wilder For 50th Fight
The two veterans sized each other up in Dubai as part of the media events for the WBA “regular” heavyweight title fight that the IBA is promoting this week, a match between Kubrat Pulev and Murat Gassiev.
Chisora screamed, “That’s the 50th fight right there!” as the cameras rolled.
Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) and Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs) can sell tickets. British-Zimbabwean contender Derek Chisora has a bit of a cult following in the United Kingdom, while Wilder was the last American heavyweight to really have a bit of following among not just casual boxing fans but also casual sports fans in the United States. Wilder, now 39, returned in June and earned a win over unheralded Tyrrell Herndon.
Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Chisora won a split decision over Kubrat Pulev on July 9th, 2022, capturing the WBA International heavyweight title. Many Chisora fans would likely prefer a trilogy fight against the 37-year-old Dillian Whyte, who was last seen in August, when he lost a challenge for the WBA International, WBO Inter-Continental, and the then-vacant Commonwealth heavyweight titles against heavyweight prospect Moses Ituama.
Wilder-Chisora For IBA Heavywieght Title?
Al Siesta, the IBA Professional Director, tweeted about the faceoff soon after it happened, saying it could be an IBA Pro title fight as well.
“We are ready to make this fight NEXT for @IBA_Pro_Boxing Heavyweight title.”
Were Chisora to emerge victorious against Wilder with a new belt around his waist, one can imagine another fight for him would almost surely emerge. That fight, if it were to happen, would likely happen in the first half of 2026.
An IBA professional bout does not count against a fighter’s professional record. This would still allow Chisora to hold one more “50th fight” in the professional ranks — win, lose, or draw against Wilder.
