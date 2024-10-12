Deontay Wilder Gets Shot At Title
By Daniel Mukenya
With a loss of four out of his last five matches, there have been questions about Deontay Wilder’s future.
He has lost twice to Tyson Fury and gone ahead to lose Joseph Parker (35-3-0,23 KOs) where he was embarrassingly dominated by his opponent and an even much worse loss to Zhilei Zhang (27-2-1, 22KOs) where he lost via knockout.
Deontay Wilder (43-4-1, 42 KOs) called out by Lawrence Okolie a couple of months ago but he seemed less interested since Okolie vacated his title belt.
Due to the value of his name, Deontay Wilder can still get an opponent worthy. He has made quite a name for himself and was once most of the feared heavyweight for a long time. Deontay Wilder is still considered to be one of the hardest hitters in the game.
Kevin Lerena (30-3-0,14KOs), who took the World Boxing Council (WBC) bridgerweight title after being vacated by Lawrence Okolie, wants to give Wilder a chance.
Lerena extended an opportunity in the path of Deontay Wilder while speaking to World Boxing News.
“I have always been keen to fight Wilder. He has been one of the most feared heavyweights for a very long time and I respect him a lot. But it is my time, and I fear no man.” Lerena said.
“I would be more than happy to give Wilder the opportunity to face me if he is willing to make the move down. I know he did not lose in positive way against Parker or Zhang, but this is heavyweight boxing. These things happen, but he will always be seen as a dangerous and spiteful puncher.” Lerena added.
Kevin Lerena confirmed that although no official communication has taken place between the two sides yet, he has already aired the conversation from himself to others.
“I hope to be back in the ring around December or probably early in the new year, so there is plenty of time to talk to Wilder, Opetaia, or anyone else for a massive fight”
It is now safe to assume the ball is now in Wilder’s court as it remains to see what his team wants to do next at this stage of his career.