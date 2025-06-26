Deontay Wilder's Return: Can The Bronze Bomber Reignite His Heavyweight Reign?
During his prime, Deontay Wilder was only one punch away from victory. The “Bronze Bomber” is set to make his comeback this Friday and this time, despite a troubling record in recent years, he remains just one punch away from a big fight and perhaps another shot at glory.
Wilder's professional record stands at 43 wins (42 by knockout), 4 losses, and 1 draw. His knockout power is legendary, and even now, at 39, he believes he can still deliver that decisive blow.
Wilder is set to return to the ring this Friday, June 27, 2025, facing Tyrrell Herndon (24-5) at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas.
During his prime, Deontay Wilder made a habit of come-from-behind knockouts. Highlight reel punches that erased the judges’ scorecards with one thunderous blow. Take his two-fight series with Luis Ortiz Jr, fights he was losing until he wasn’t. It only took one moment of opportunity, and Wilder capitalized every time.
Wilder has now lost four of his last five fights, but he blames those setbacks on injuries and insists in recent interviews he is fully healed and ready. Should he win vs Herndon, a fight against Anthony Joshua (who is coming off a stoppage loss of his own) makes perfect sense, with Francis Ngannou as another option.
Power, they say, is the last thing to go in a fighter, and Wilder certainly has plenty of it left in reserve. He is 39 years old, but heavyweights with big right hands can have surprisingly long careers.
According to some accounts, Sonny Liston (50-4) was in his early 40s when he lost his heavyweight title to the future Muhammad Ali. George Foreman (76-5) famously won the world title at the age of 45, proving that knockout power and perseverance can defy time.
For Wilder, a win in Kansas won't erase his past losses but, they will take him one step closer to the ring redemption he seeks.
