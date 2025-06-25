Teddy Atlas Predicts Exact Round Deontay Wilder Knocks Out Tyrrell Herndon
Deontay Wilder returns to action on June 27, taking on Tyrrell Herndon in Witchita, Kansas. The former heavyweight champion is on a skid, losing four of his last five fights, three via knockout.
Wilder's last outing was back in June 2024 against Zhilei Zhang, where he suffered a devastating knockout loss. At 39, it's questionable how much Wilder has left in the tank.
In his prime, 'The Bronze Bomber' was the biggest knockout artist in the world. 42 of his 43 wins came via stoppage. However, Wilder is no longer the fighter he once was and many see Herndon as a step back for him to regain his confidence.
Tyrrell Herndon is 24-5-0 and is 37 years old and has never faced an opponent with the star power or pedigree of Deontay Wilder. Teddy Atlas thinks Wilder is going to get a stoppage win in the fight. He pointed out that Rochard Torrez knocked Herndon out in the second round and Efe Ajagba in the first, and believes Wilder will knock him out in the third after taking some time to get his feet back. Atlas said:
Wilder is not on the upswing. Wilder might be a little tentative now, coming off of the losses he is coming off of, at 39 years old... It's going to buy Hernon a little time. Wilder is not going to go right after him like he would have if he was younger or he was undefeated or a 100% confident. It's going to take him a minute to get his feet under him. Get his sea legs back where he can feel good again. So, I am going to go three rounds.
The last time Deontay Wilder fought a step-up opponent was Robert Helenius, whom he brutally knocked out in the first round. However, he's older now and has lost another two times since that fight. A win could help Wilder get back his confidence while a loss would perhaps pull the curtains down on his career altogether.
