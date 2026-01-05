Deontay Wilder Makes Major Boxing Admission After Recent Struggles

Despite turning 40 in October, Deontay Wilder does not plan to retire any time soon.

However, that was not always the case, as he admitted to contemplating retirement on multiple occasions during his recent 1-4 skid.

The losses had many fans calling for his retirement, but Wilder routinely insisted that his career would continue. Yet, in a recent interview with Vegas Insider, the 'Bronze Bomber' admitted that he briefly lost interest in the sport.

Wilder admits his love for boxing diminished

"Sometimes you may see certain things behind closed doors or how things operate and how things are done, and it makes you take a step back and like, 'Oh, it's not so interesting anymore,'" Wilder said.

"But when you know what is behind that door, what's making the puppet do this and do that or how a person may get in a certain position because of this, or whatever. The interest of what you're seeing is no more; it dies. And you have to find it. At one point in time, the love I had for boxing diminished because of certain things I know to be true."

Wilder's admission speaks to his thoughts on the current business of boxing, and not solely on his performances. He is far from the only fighter to criticize the changing industry, particularly with UFC CEO Dana White's increasing involvement and his recent effect on the Muhammad Ali Revival Act.

Wilder, however, does not seem to have any interest in ever putting the gloves down. He recently claimed he wanted to fight for another 10 years, believing that he is capable of competing until he is 50 years old.

Deontay Wilder's rumored 2026 return

Words are one thing, but actions are another, especially in combat sports. Wilder has only fought once per year in each of the last six years, a pattern that is not likely to change in the twilight of his career.

Although Wilder has not beaten anyone of note in over half a decade, he remains a relevant name in 2026. His status as an 11-time WBC heavyweight champion and one of the biggest pay-per-view stars in the modern era has kept him in the title conversation. Wilder's name has recently been brought up as a potential next opponent for Oleksandr Usyk.

Since beating Daniel Dubois for a second time in July 2025, Usyk has taken his time setting up his next title defense. He initially appeared to be on a collision course with Joseph Parker, but the Samoan's recent upset loss to Fabio Wardley put a severe wrench in those plans.

Wilder is just 2-4 since 2020, when he lost his title to Tyson Fury in the first defeat of his professional career. His only wins in that time have come against the now-retired Robert Helenius and a little-known Tyrrell Herndon.

