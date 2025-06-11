Dillian Whyte Fight Is About Right For Moses Ituama
Moses Ituama (12-0) will take a big step up in class against Dillian Whyte (31-3) on August 16 in Riyadh. Promoter Frank Warren has said in recent interviews the fight will be announced formally next week telling Sky Sports it will be a "big fight.”
Whyte was once the bad boy of the British boxing scene. Those he couldn’t beat in the ring he would shred in the press room with vitriol and criticism.
The fight on August 16 will take place in Riyadh within the context of the Esports World Cup. On paper, Whyte is a formidable opponent who is on a three-fight win streak. However, at 37, he is at the end of his long career. Furthermore he has been stopped in two of his last six fights.
In his last fight, he took Ghana’s Ebenezer Tetteh (23-3) into the 7th round before he got the win in Gibraltar. Gibraltar’s Europa Point Sports Complex, was of course where he got one of the biggest wins of his career in 202, when he stopped former champion Alexander Povetkin in the fourth round.
In his next fight, Tetteh was stopped by Frazer Clarke (9-1-1) in one round. Daniel Dubois (22-2) also obliterated Tetteh in one round in 2019.
Whyte, looking flat against Tetteh, is worrying as he prepares to step into the ring against Ituama, the hottest heavyweight prospect at the moment.
Whyte is a warrior who won’t go out quickly no matter what Ituama brings into the ring. Even with a loss, Whyte could probably bounce back against someone like Joe Joyce (16-4). The two were initially scheduled to fight earlier this year until Joyce pulled out due to an injury.
