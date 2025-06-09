Trainer Robert Garcia Has Clear Winner in ‘Huge’ Manny Pacquiao vs Gervonta Davis
Manny Pacquiao ends his four-year hiatus from the boxing ring as he takes on Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title on July 19 in what will be his first appearance since the 2021 defeat to Yordenis Ugas.
There have been questions regarding Pacquiao's decision to come back at the age of 46. 'Pacman', though, is taking things seriously and is his camp is even eyeing Gervonta Davis as a potential next opponent.
'Tank' Davis, meanwhile, is one of the most vicious knockout artists and entertaining fighters in boxing at the moment, boasting a professional record of 30-0-1 with 28 knockouts under his belt. Davis looks set to face Lamont Roach in a rematch next.
Both fighters are big names, and despite Pacquiao fighting two weight classes above 'Tank', the talk regarding a potential clash continues on. And now, trainer Robert Garcia has given his honest verdict on the clash.
Speaking to ESNEWS, Garcia said:
Manny is gonna fight 'Tank' after that [Barrios]. Catchweight, 43 or 44. I think 'Tank' [wins that fight]. This is a big f*cking fight. It's a huge fight.
Manny Pacquiao, for now, needs to take care of business against Mario Barrios. At 30, Barrios is a lot younger and standing at 183 cm, he holds a 17 cm height advantage over Pacquiao.
Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxers to ever live, and has amassed a stellar record of 62-8-2 with 39 knockout wins. He remains the only boxer to become an eight division world champion. However, he hasn't won since the 2019 split decision against Keith Thurman and has fought just once in the last four years.
