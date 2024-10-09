Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev Set for Undisputed Light Heavyweight Title Showdown in Saudi Arabia
By Moses Ochieng
Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) will finally face Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the undisputed light heavyweight championship. This highly anticipated showdown has been a long time in the making, initially scheduled for June as the main event of the inaugural Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5 card in Saudi Arabia. However, the bout was postponed after Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus during training, requiring surgery.
Bivol, 33, is an exceptionally skilled and talented boxer, undefeated in 23 fights with 12 knockouts. He has held the WBA light heavyweight title since 2017 and has successfully defended it 11 times.
Bivol’s standout performance remains his dominant victory over the legendary Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Las Vegas in 2022. Despite talks of a rematch, it never materialized. Instead, Bivol went on to outpoint Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez and Britain’s Lyndon Arthur. He also fought on the Saudi card in June, where he stopped late replacement Malik Zinad in the sixth round.
“I feel amazing before the most important fight of my life. Just look at his record to see why he's a really dangerous fighter. It's proven that he's one of the most dangerous opponents. He has the skills. He's not only just a good puncher. He's a really good and smart fighter. He has experience and a boxing IQ. He has three belts for a reason. For his age, he has really good conditioning. I just need to be myself and improve on my skills. You can't prepare to get punched, you have to prepare not to get punched,” said Bivol to BoxingScene.
Beterbiev, 39, who has been based in Canada for the past 15 years, has held a light-heavyweight world title since 2017. He first captured the IBF belt, then added the WBC title in 2019, and later claimed the WBO strap by knocking out Joe Smith Jr. in two rounds in New York two years ago.
Beterbiev has also knocked out British fighters in consecutive bouts, surviving a grueling fight against Anthony Yarde at Wembley Arena last January, and then dominating Callum Smith in seven rounds earlier this year in Quebec City. That fight had been delayed five months due to Beterbiev needing surgery for a bone infection in his jaw.
Now Bivol faces his toughest challenge yet against Beterbiev, one of the sport’s most devastating punchers, who remains undefeated with a perfect record of 20 wins, all by knockout, having never gone the distance in a fight.
If Bivol manages to defeat Beterbiev, WBC mandatory challenger David Benavidez will be in line for a shot at his title. Bivol may also consider moving up to cruiserweight to challenge titleholder Jai Opetaia, who is scheduled to fight on his undercard against Jack Massey. Additionally, a victory could reignite talks for a long-awaited rematch with Alvarez.