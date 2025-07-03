WBC Looks At Central Asian Expansion With Key Appointment In Kazakhstan
From Vassily Jirov to GGG, the steppes of Kazakhstan have produced no shortage of boxing talent.
In recognition of that, the World Boxing Council has named Alikhan Zharylgapov as its first-ever official representative from Kazakhstan. His appointment as advisor to WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán speaks volumes about the region’s growing importance to world boxing.
“To represent Kazakhstan in the WBC is an honor I carry not only on behalf of myself but for my family and my country,” said Zharylgapov in a media statement, “This is a responsibility I take with full heart, and I will do everything I can to uplift the sport and support the next generation of champions.”
Alikhan is the grandson of Galym Zharylgapov. The elder Zharylgapov is a legendary trainer in Kazakhstan. The international Galym Zharylgapov Memorial Tournament is held every year in his honor and has seen Golovkin, Olympic gold medalist Serik Sapiyev, and the Cuban Olympic heavyweight legend Felix Savón compete over the years.
Kazakhstan has produced nearly a dozen world champions if you count generously (for example, former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko was born in Kazakhstan).
“With unity, passion, and international collaboration, I believe Kazakhstan will produce even more world champions. The future is bright — and we’re just getting started.”