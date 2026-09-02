Eddie Hearn Defends Ben Davison Amid Controversy Over Moses Itauma Loss

Eddie Hearn is not tolerating any slander of Ben Davison in light of Moses Itauma's shocking loss to Filip Hrgovic.

Although he does not promote Itauma, Hearn has always been supportive of his countryman's career as the fighter many deem to be the future of the heavyweight division. Following the first loss of Itauma's career, Hearn is now jumping to the defense of the 21-year-old's highly touted trainer, Ben Davison.

Hearn, who works with many of Davison's other fighters, denounced fans criticizing Davison for his corner work during Itauma's loss.

"Ben Davison is one of the best trainers in the world," Hearn said during his Katie Taylor vs. Flora Pili fight week media availability, via ProBox TV.

"Ben Davison is one of the reasons, along with Moses' natural gift, that Moses is the fighter that he is. Ben can't fight for them, alright?... [Moses Itauma] is 21, you know what I mean? Look at the credentials of Ben Davison, what he's done in his career at such a young age. By the way, he's not going to get everything right, but you can't save a fighter sometimes, you got to let them go in and fight for themselves."

Itauma was comfortably dominating Hrgovic for the first half of the fight and looked to be on track for another quick knockout victory after scoring a knockdown in the second round. But Hrgovic's chin and pressure slowly wore him down, causing Davison to throw in the towel in the ninth round when Itauma could barely stand under his own power.

Fans criticize Ben Davison after Moses Itauma's loss

Heavyweight contender Moses Itauma | IMAGO / PA Images

After the loss, criticism poured in on Itauma and his team, particularly when an old video interview resurfaced in which Itauma said he had never sparred a full 12 rounds. Former IBO middleweight champion Chris Eubank Jr. added fuel to the fire by sharing a screenshot of an Instagram message allegedly warning Itauma against working with Davison.

👀CHRIS EUBANK JR LEAKS PREVIOUS MESSAGE TO MOSES ITAUMA ABOUT BEN DAVISON



Chris Eubank Jr releases a previous message he sent to Moses Itauma stating ‘your talent and dedication is what sets you apart not some guy getting paid to hold the pads’ referring to Itauma’s trainer Ben… pic.twitter.com/5BVY4wnXOx — On The Record Boxing (@OnTheRecordBox) August 31, 2026

Despite the sudden criticism, Davison has been regarded as one of the best up-and-coming trainers in boxing for the last few years. Aside from Itauma, he has done extensive work with Anthony Joshua, Fabio Wardley, Billy Joe Saunders, Josh Kelly and Shabaz Masoud, among many others.

Davison has already established himself as one of the best and most respected trainers in the sport before his 34th birthday. However, as fans have repeatedly noted on social media, many of Davison's best fighters tend to leave his camp when they seemingly plateau under his guidance.