Moses Itauma Releases Statement After Shocking Loss to Filip Hrgovic

For the first time in his boxing career, Moses Itauma is no longer the boogeyman atop the mountain.

The 21-year-old British star was a massive betting favorite to make history and win the vacant IBF heavyweight title on Saturday night, but shockingly crumbled and lost his undefeated record to Filip Hrgovic in the ninth round.

Itauma might be down, but he assured fans that he is far from being counted out. After being released from the hospital and recovering with his family, the Brit shared an encouraging message to his fans on social media.

Moses Itauma | IMAGO / PA Images

Itauma thanked his fans, Queensberry Promotions, and DAZN for making an "electric" event. He also congratulated Hrgovic on the victory while assuring fans he will be back.

"So yesterday wasn't my night," Itauma said, via Tunnel Culture on Instagram. "We attempted greatness and we just fell short to the more experienced man. I want to say congratulations to Filip Hrgovic on his win, and although I never reached my desired outcome, I believe I gained experience that I will take to my future fights.

"I want to thank the fans in and outside the arena. You guys made it a little bit more special and a little bit more electrifying than I expected. It was a f****** good fight. I want to thank Queensberry and DAZN for putting this show on. God bless, take care, and I'll be back."

Itauma was sweeping Hrgovic on the scorecards through the first eight rounds before his cardio completely fell off a cliff and left him a wobbly, incoherent mess. The previously unbeaten knockout machine emptied the entire clip trying to finish Hrgovic in the eighth round and could barely stand on his own by the time his corner threw in the towel.

Moses Itauma released from hospital after Filip Hrgovic loss

The loss had Itauma completely spent to the point that he could not return to his feet in the corner when Hrgovic got his hand raised during the official decision. Itauma was taken out of the ring on a stretcher and immediately admitted to a nearby hospital.

IMAGO / PA Images

Although he stayed overnight for evaluation, Itauma was discharged early and returned on Sunday morning.

Hrgovic praised Itauma as the best opponent he has ever faced after the fight, stating that Itauma simply needs more experience. The Croatian is now 1-1 in world title fights and a surprising 2-0 in fights in which he has been knocked down.

Hrgovic previously praised David Adeleye as the hardest puncher he has ever faced, but after Saturday night, he might have a new answer to that question.