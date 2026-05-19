Eddie Hearn Drops Big Dmitry Bivol vs David Benavidez Hint

Since his massive knockout win over Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez, David Benavidez has been pushing for another big fight with Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight title.

While the matchup has been nothing but talk for a few years now, Eddie Hearn's latest revelation suggests the fight could finally be in the works for late 2026.

Hearn has been promoting Bivol for the better part of the last decade, culminating with the Russian's lucrative two-fight rivalry with Artur Beterbiev. Bivol will next defend the WBA and IBF light heavyweight titles against Michael Eifert on May 30, but Hearn revealed that he is already working with Benavidez's team to make the super fight next.

Eddie Hearn | IMAGO / PA Images

Eddie Hearn eyeing Bivol vs Benavidez

"We've been speaking to Luis DeCubas and PBC," Hearn said, via BoxingScene. "We like Bivol-Benavidez. I think it's a big, big fight. Obviously, [Bivol has] his fight May 30th. And Dmitry's going to want to be in big fights. He's not going to want to fight guys like Eifert, who's a mandatory. He wants to be in the big fights, and I think Bivol-Benavidez is the fight to make."

Bivol, 24-1, has not fought since February 2025, when he evened the score with Beterbiev and claimed the undisputed light heavyweight titles. Everyone expected a trilogy bout to follow, but injuries sidelined Bivol before the IBF re-ordered Eifert as a mandatory title defense.

While Bivol prepares for his return, Benavidez took a detour up to cruiserweight to challenge Ramirez for his WBA and WBO 200-pound titles. 'The Mexican Monster' overcame a significant size disparity to dominate 'Zurdo' to become a two-division champion, though he maintained his interest in returning to light heavyweight to pursue the Bivol fight.

Dmitry Bivol uncertainty likely ending with David Benavidez title fight

David Benavidez, the WBC world light heavyweight champion works out in front of a public audience at Vee Quiva Casino on March 28, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While a potential trilogy fight with Beterbiev still hangs in the balance, Bivol now appears to be on a collision course with Benavidez, whom many view as his biggest threat at 175 pounds. Benavidez's dominant win over Ramirez has given him a significant amount of momentum, while the 41-year-old Beterbiev has also remained on the shelf since the Bivol rematch.

Benavidez's WBC light heavyweight belt is the only one of the five major sanctioning bodies that is not currently in Bivol's possession. Bivol vacated the WBC title in 2025 when injuries prevented him from complying with the commission's mandatory order that he face Benavidez, who was then the interim champion.

Beterbiev remains the No. 1-ranked contender by the WBC and the WBA, but he has almost been entirely phased out of the conversation. The former champion was scheduled to return against Deon Nicholson on a Ring Magazine event in November 2025, but withdrew from the matchup on fight week for unknown reasons.