Pound-for-Pound Rankings: David Benavidez Finds ‘Monster’ Status in Boxing

“Monstro,” David Benavidez bellowed into a microphone after his win over Gilberto Ramírez last weekend, and after a one-sided whipping of the once-beaten Ramírez there is no denying Benavidez’s “monster” status. In his first fight in the cruiserweight division , Benavidez was brilliant, flashing his signature hand speed, crushing power and flair for a finish. Ramírez had been dropped once in his professional career, 15 years earlier. Against Benavidez he was dropped twice, declining to get up off a knee after a face-busting combination in the sixth round.

The win earned Benavidez three-division champion status and set him up for a mega fight later this year. If he goes down, there’s Dmitry Bivol, the unified 175-pound champion. If he goes up, there’s Oleksandr Usyk, the three-belt heavyweight champion who some very interested parties would like to see Benavidez fight next (more on that below). Either way, after years of chasing Canelo Álvarez, Benavidez finds himself in line for legacy-defining fights.

And a higher spot in Sports Illustrated’s latest pound-for-pound rankings, which is headlined by a new No. 1 and the debut of two new names on the list:

1. Naoya Inoue

Record: 33–0

Previous Ranking: 2

Last Fight: UD win Junto Nakatani

Next fight: TBD

There’s a new No. 1, which is what happens when you collect a win over a top 10 opponent in the biggest fight in Japanese boxing history . On May 2, Nakatani settled the debate over who was Japan’s top fighter, outpointing Nakatani to defend his 122-pound titles. A quiet fight early picked up in the second half and while Nakatani surged in the final rounds, Inoue’s power and punch output were enough to seal the decision. Inoue says he plans to take a long break, while a showdown with Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez looms in early 2027.

2. Oleksandr Usyk

Record: 24–0

Previous Ranking: 1

Last Fight: KO win Daniel Dubois

Next fight: May 23 vs. Rico Verhoeven

Usyk’s heavyweight reign rolled along last summer with a decisive win over Dubois that (temporarily) reestablished Usyk as the undisputed heavyweight champion. Usyk’s heavyweight résumé is impressive: two wins over Anthony Joshua, two over Tyson Fury and two over Dubois. Usyk, 39, relinquished one of his titles last fall but will defend one of them in a crossover fight with kickboxing legend Verhoeven in May.

3. Shakur Stevenson

Record: 25–0

Previous Ranking: 3

Last Fight: UD win Teofimo Lopez

Next fight: TBD

Stevenson’s win over Lopez was a masterclass, with Stevenson, 28, sticking Lopez with a stiff jab, leaping out of range of his counters and outclassing the top fighter at 140-pounds. Stevenson’s skills are sublime, a blend of accuracy and defense not seen since Floyd Mayweather. The WBC stripped Stevenson of his 135-pound title after the fight but Stevenson has shown interest in facing IBF titleholder Raymond Muratalla in the weight class.

4. Jesse Rodriguez

Record: 23–0

Previous Ranking: 4

Last Fight: KO win Fernando Martínez

Next fight: June 13 vs. Antonio Vargas

Rodriguez’s meteoric rise continued in Riyadh last November, with “Bam” stopping Martínez to claim a third version of the 115-pound title. It was Rodriguez’s fourth consecutive knockout since returning to the super flyweight division. Rodriguez has eyes on undisputed but with the final belt occupied, Bam will move up to 118-pounds next month to face Vargas and the chance to become a three-division world champion.

5. Dmitry Bivol

Record: 24–1

Previous Ranking: 5

Last Fight: UD win Artur Beterbiev

Next fight: May 30 vs. Michael Eifert

In February 2025, Bivol evened the score with Beterbiev, outpointing him in a rematch of boxing’s top-two light heavyweights. Back surgery kept Bivol on the shelf the rest of the year but he will return this month in a mandatory title defense against Eifert. There are big fights waiting after: Beterbiev is clamoring for a trilogy while Benavidez has absorbed one of the belts that Bivol vacated and has declared Bivol to be his top target.

6. David Benavidez

Record: 32–0

Previous Ranking: 9

Last Fight: KO win Gilberto Ramírez

Next fight: TBD

Benavidez, 29, picked up his biggest win to date, a one-sided knockout win over Ramírez to become the unified cruiserweight champion—and the first fighter ever to win titles at 168-, 175- and 200-pound divisions. Fighting at a career-high weight, Benavidez’s speed and power didn’t miss a beat, as he overwhelmed the durable Ramírez, dropping his former sparring partner twice before the fight was stopped in the sixth round. Benavidez has identified Bivol as his top target. Turki Alalshikh has other plans: The Saudi Arabian power broker would like to match Benavidez and Usyk at heavyweight later this year

7. Devin Haney

Record: 33–0

Previous Ranking: 7

Last Fight: UD win Brian Norman Jr.

Next fight: TBD

After a lackluster win over José Ramírez in May 2025, Haney, 27, rebounded with a wide decision win over Norman Jr. in November. The win established Haney as a three-division world champion and burnished his credentials as one of the 10 best fighters in the world. Haney continues to chase big fights but the biggest remains a rematch with Ryan Garcia , who picked up a 147-pound title of his own in February.

8. Emanuel Navarrete

Record: 40-2-1

Previous Ranking: NR

Last fight: TKO win vs. Eduardo Núñez

Next fight: TBD

Navarrete, 31, experienced a career revival in February, shaking off an uninspired performance against Charly Suarez to dominate Núñez and unify a pair of 130-pound titles—the first time Navarrete has held two belts in one weight class. Working with a nutritionist for the first time, Navarrete looked healthy at the weight, outworking Núñez in the early rounds and battering him late. Navarrete owes a rematch to Suarez but the bigger fight is a unification against the winner of O’Shaquie Foster–Raymond Ford, who will square off later this month.

9. Jaron Ennis

Record: 35–0

Previous Ranking: NR

Last Fight: KO win Uisma Lima

Next fight: 6/27 vs. Xander Zayas

The shake-up in the rankings opens the door for Ennis, the former unified 147-pound champion who burst into 154 with a first-round knockout win over Lima. Ennis’s sublime skills are complemented by crushing power, with all but four of his wins coming by knockout. After negotiations for a fight against Vergil Ortiz Jr. collapsed, Ennis pivoted to a showdown against Zayas, a unified 154-pound titleholder. That fight stands as one of the most anticipated matchups of 2026.

10. Junto Nakatani

Record: 32–1

Previous Ranking: 6

Last Fight: UD loss Naoya Inoue

Next fight: TBD

Nakatani came up short in his all-Japanese showdown with Inoue, losing a unanimous decision. Nakatani was competitive but a slow start and issues with Inoue’s speed and accuracy resulted in his first professional loss. A rematch is unlikely, but with Inoue eyeing a move to 126-pounds there could be opportunities for Nakatani to win titles at 122 in the near future.

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