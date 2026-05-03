Benavidez vs Ramirez Results: The Mexican Monster Makes History in Dominant Win

If David Benavidez was not already a top-five pound-for-pound boxer, he made that case almost undeniable with a dominant win over Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez.

Benavidez was a sizeable 4-1 favorite to beat Ramirez in his cruiserweight debut, but nobody expected the senseless beatdown he delivered in the ring. 'The Mexican Monster' became the first person to stop Ramirez by landing 151 of his 327 punches through six rounds, the most of any 'Zurdo' opponent.

Benavidez had Ramirez hurt early in the second round and landed a knockdown in the fourth. He hit the champion with another flurry combination late in round six, forcing Ramirez onto a knee again and wave the fight off due to his compromised right eye.

THE MOMENT DAVID BENAVIDEZ MADE HISTORY 🔥#BenavidezZurdo pic.twitter.com/z7WfJxN5Dl — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 3, 2026

Benavidez improves to 32-0 as a professional and becomes the first fighter to win a world title at 168 pounds, 175 pounds and 200 pounds.

Ramirez falls to 48-2 with the loss, which was his first at cruiserweight. He is now 4-2 in his last six fights after beginning his professional career undefeated.

Ramirez was not the first champion to lose his title on the night. WBA super middleweight champion Armando Resendiz also relinquished his belt in the co-main event to Jaime Munguia, who claims his first 168-pound world title nearly seven years after the end of his light middleweight title reign.

Munguia got the job done by decision in a near-complete shutout of Resendiz. The Tijuana native has since joined forces with former opponent Canelo Alvarez, who was his biggest supporter in the fight from the ring side.

Jaime Munguia | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Munguia and Resendiz followed top 140-pound contender Oscar Duarte collect another win over Angel Fierro in the first high-profile bout of the night. Duarte landed a knockdown early, but was out-worked by the gritty Fierro late, causing many to question the split decision.

Nevertheless, Duarte is now the bona fide No. 1 super lightweight contender for any of the five belts. He was scheduled to challenge then-IBF 140-pound champion Richardson Hitchins before 'Africa' withdrew on fight night.

Gilberto Ramirez vs. David Benavidez results

David Benavidez def. (C) Gilberto Ramirez by TKO in Round 6 (2:59), for the WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles

Jaime Munguia def. (C) Armando Resendiz by unanimous decision (120-108, 117-111, 109-109), for the WBA super middleweight title

Oscar Duarte def. Angel Fierro by split decision (116-112, 115-113, 112-116), super lightweight

Jose Tito Sanchez def. Jorge Chavez by TKO in Round 10 (2:30), super bantamweight

Ismael Flores def. Isaac Lucero by unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 98-92), super welterweight

Prelims

Daniel Blancas def. Raul Salomon by unanimous decision (100-90, 99-91, 99-91), super middleweight

Dylan Capetillo def. James William Pierce by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37), lightweight

Juan Carillo def. Mario Douglas by KO in Round 4 (2:59), light heavyweight