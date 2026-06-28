Eddie Hearn Maps Out Title Path for Ben Whittaker and Shuts Down Rumored Fight

Despite being somewhat of a polarizing figure, Ben Whittaker has earned plenty of impressive wins over the span of a short career, adding Richard Rivera to his resume last night by defeating the now 27-3 fighter via second-round TKO.

The win in Brooklyn on the undercard of Xander Zayas vs Jaron Ennis was the 13th of his career, and his ninth stoppage as a professional.

Currently ranked as the third-best light heavyweight on the planet according to the IBF, 'The Surgeon' is edging towards title contention. However, Eddie Hearn believes his recent signing is a couple of steps away from title contention.

Ben Whittaker | IMAGO / PA Images

Hearn won't throw Whittaker into title contention, rules out fight

One name that has been mentioned as a potential Whittaker opponent was fellow countryman Craig Richards (20-4-1, 13 KOs). However, at the post-fight press conference, Hearn said this was not the next step for Whittaker.

"We have to start positioning for a world title," Hearn said in dismissal of Richards. "So we need a big domestic name, or a fight that is going to [make him a mandatory title challenger]."

If a world title opportunity did present itself next, it is seemingly not one that Hearn would be interested in for the 29-year-old. "You can't go from Rivera to Bivol, Benavidez, Beterbiev."

According to the Matchroom Boxing promoter, "there's two or three guys between Rivera and the champions. We have to understand that he's still relatively inexperienced."

Whittaker was then described by Hearn as 'the highest paid fighter per round' as he pointed out a lack of minutes inside the ring due to recent quick finishes.

A step up is coming for Whittaker, Hearn revealed. Two names that the promoter said he was open to were Anthony Yarde and Joshua Buatsi.

Yarde's last outing would see him suffer a TKO defeat at the hands of Benavidez, in what was 'The Monster's' first world title defense at light heavyweight in November.

As for Buatsi, he bounced back from a loss against Callum Smith in an epic bout by defeating Zach Parker via majority decision in November.

Although there is no clear opponent, it is understood that Whittaker's next bout will take place in Birmingham, UK, as the headliner of an arena show. The event is aimed for October as 'The Surgeon' escaped Saturday's fight unscathed on his way to victory.