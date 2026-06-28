Xander Zayas vs Jaron Ennis Results: 'Boots' Digs Deep to Conquer a Second Division

Jaron Ennis can now call himself a two-division unified world champion.

Ennis spoke highly of himself throughout fight week, calling himself the best boxer in the world and promising fans he would prove that against two-belt champion Xander Zayas on Saturday night. His outspoken skeptics shrugged off that narrative, but 'Boots' did everything he said he would in the ring.

The victory gave the Philadelphia native the WBA and WBO super welterweight titles. He entered the fight excluded from every credible pound-for-pound list, much to Eddie Hearn's dismay, but might have just delivered the performance necessary to break into the hierarchy.

Jaron Ennis | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Jaron Ennis smashes Xander Zayas to become two-division champion

Despite being a 5-1 favorite, Ennis had to battle adversity to dethrone Zayas and add two more belts to his collection. Zayas showed off a rugged chin that allowed him to hurt Ennis back on a few occasions, but 'Boots' was one step ahead throughout.

Ennis sent a message early by knocking down Zayas in the opening frame to immediately bank a 10-8 round. Zayas remained composed and ended up hurting and nearly dropping Ennis in the third round to turn the tables, but the challenger adjusted well on the stool to regain control in the fourth.

Ennis kept his foot on the gas pedal, forcing Zayas into a brawl, and recorded his second knockdown with a perfect right uppercut in the fifth round. The champion was in survival mode for the rest of the round and nearly got stopped on multiple occasions while eating bombs from the relentless 'Boots.'

Zayas survived for a couple more rounds, but Ennis' pressure and constant body-to-head work forced him onto a knee for the third knockdown in round seven. The Puerto Rican's corner threw in the towel to stop the fight before he could return to his feet.

Zayas' impressive durability was enough to churn out a Fight of the Year contender, but Ennis' power and pocket work proved to be too much.

Ennis did not call out anyone after the win, saying he would do whatever was necessary to continue proving his pound-for-pound status. Zayas said he would be taking some time off to spend with his family before deciding if he will move up to 160 pounds for his next fight.

BOOTS STOPS ZAYAS! 👑👑 AND THE NEW!



All over in the 7th!



P4P list 📈#ZayasBoots live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/2XZ2xKhtGT — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) June 28, 2026

Emiliano Vargas claims another victim in co-main event

While Ennis' impressive win in the main event is the biggest story of the night, Emiliano Vargas might own the best performance. Vargas was a massive favorite against unranked foe Bryce Mills, yet still managed to show another layer of his game to increase his stock.

Despite spending his entire career as an orthodox fighter, Vargas fought Mills almost exclusively from southpaw. The stance switch worked like a charm, allowing him to out-land his opponent 63 to 28, according to Compubox. Mills only landed 15 percent of his punches.

Mills managed to land one good right hand early, but it was all Vargas from beginning to end. The 2025 Ring Magazine Prospect of the Year notched a pair of knockdowns before swarming Mills to earn the fourth-round stoppage.

EL GENERAL 🪖@emilianofvargas delivers on his promise



Bryce Mills out of there in four 👏 #VargasMills #ZayasBoots pic.twitter.com/xQ4fTtY13w — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) June 28, 2026

Not many agreed with the referee's stoppage, but Mills was nearly out on his feet when the fight ended. Vargas still did enough to prove himself as a bona fide top-10 fighter at 140 pounds, even if he did not get a highlight-reel knockout.

Ben Whittaker runs over Richard Rivera in US debut

Ben Whittaker said he came to the United States to put on a show and delivered by making quick work of New York native Richard Rivera. On paper, Rivera looked like the toughest test of Whittaker's career, but 'The Surgeon' broke him down the same way he has done to everyone else.

Whittaker did not take long to get going, knocking Rivera down with an overhand right at the end of the first round. Twenty-seven seconds into the second round, Whittaker put him down again with a perfectly placed check left hook that ended the fight.

The stoppage was controversial, as Rivera immediately popped back up to his feet, but it was not going to get any better for him.

Whittaker improves to 12-0-1 and becomes the first fighter to ever stop Rivera. He told the crowd after the fight that he wishes he could have given the fans more, but his power was too much to overcome.

Xander Zayas vs Jaron Ennis results

Jaron Ennis def. (C) Xander Zayas by TKO in Round 7 (, for the WBA and WBO super welterweight titles

Emiliano Vargas def. Bryce Mills by TKO in Round 4 (1:17), super lightweight

Ben Whittaker def. Richard Rivera by KO in Round 2 (0:27), light heavyweight

Jahi Tucker def. Euri Cedeno by majority decision (98-92, 97-93, 95-95), middleweight

Juanma Lopez de Jesus def. Alberto Motos by KO in Round 1 (2:05), super flyweight

Dennis Thompson def. Edwin Rodriguez by split decision (79-73, 77-75, 75-77), super bantamweight

Quincey Williams def. Jerome Baxter by unanimous decision (79-73, 79-73, 79-73), welterweight