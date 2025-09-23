Eddie Hearn Reveals Why Canelo Alvarez Won't Take Terence Crawford Rematch
There is a lot of intrigue about where both Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will go next in their respective boxing careers after their fight on September 13, which resulted in Crawford winning a unanimous decision and taking Canelo's undisputed super middleweight belts.
The world appears to be Crawford's oyster right now. Not only can he choose between numerous opponents, but there are also multiple weight divisions he could fight in. Not to mention that a potential rematch against Canelo would appear to be on the table, which could earn Crawford nine figures.
The future isn't as bright for Canelo. While he's still one of boxing's biggest stars and will make an absurd amount of money in his next bout, there's strong evidence his best days are behind him. And Canelo's fan base doesn't want his career to end with consecutive defeats or, even worse, with Canelo getting knocked out for the first time.
Many assume Canelo's first choice for his next fight would be to rematch Crawford. However, others don't think that's a smart idea, given how the first fight went.
Eddie Hearn Gets Brutally Honest About Canelo's Career
One of those in the latter group is Matchroom Boxing head honcho Eddie Hearn, who revealed as much in a September 21 interview with Keith Idec of Ring Magazine.
“I don’t think Canelo will want the rematch. I think there’s a rematch clause. I don’t know," Hearn said. "It’s very unusual for Canelo to go into a fight without a rematch clause. But, for me, I just can’t see Canelo going, 'Yes, I want to run that back.’
“A certain style is not good for Canelo. When I talked about the Crawford fight with Canelo two years ago, he had no interest in that fight because he knew. Talk about Crawford’s IQ, Canelo’s IQ, Reynoso’s IQ — they know boxing. They knew that fight was a nightmare for them, really," Hearn added.
“But financially, obviously it was a huge opportunity. But when you start saying, ‘My body just can’t do it anymore. It can’t,’ that’s a telltale sign that he knows that physically he’s just not the same. I think what we shouldn’t be saying is, ‘Canelo’s old. Canelo’s shot,’ because you’ve got to give the credit to Crawford.
"But Canelo is nowhere near the fighter he once was," Hearn added.
Props to Hearn for willing to speak his truth, despite how others might feel about it.
