Terence Crawford Reveals How He Frustrated Canelo Alvarez During Historic Win
Terence Crawford has looked back on his September 13 win against Canelo Alvarez, detailing how he managed to frustrate the Mexican during their fight.
Crawford took Canelo's shots well despite moving up two weight classes. He timed his shots perfectly, not allowing Alvarez to implement his game plan at all. Canelo's frustration was visible as he tried to get himself going but couldn't execute what he was looking for.
Crawford walked away with a unanimous decision, 116-114, 155-113, and 115-113, becoming the undisputed super middleweight champion. And during a recent chat with Shawn Porter, Crawford detailed how he neutralized Canelo inside the ring.
Terence Crawford analyzes Canelo Alvarez win
Crawford pointed out Canelo's fights against Floyd Mayweather, Erislandy Lara, Caleb Plant, and Dmitry Bivol, claiming he could do all those styles. 'Bud' added that he was prepared for everything Canelo could offer and knew Alvarez hasn't been using his jab as effectively in the last few years.
Speaking on The Porterway Podcast, he said, "I see is him fighting Lara, him fighting Caleb Plant, him fighting Mayweather, him fighting um uh Bivol, all those styles. I'm capable of doing all those in one."
"My train of thought is if I can take your punch, you in for a long night. I felt I took his punch really well and it wasn't nothing that I needed to worry about. That's why I was so comfortable in there. But my coaches just like the whole camp, stay disciplined."- Terence Crawford
Crawford added, "We knew Canelo going to bring out all the old tricks and things like that. So, we prepared for everything. We prepared for him to jab. We prepared for him to counter. We prepared for him to, you know, go backwards and box. I know in at times you see him he back up and put himself on the ropes and I just look at him you know we're not going to fall into that."
MORE: Terence Crawford Stripped Of WBA Title Belt In Telling Career Move
Crawford previously said in the same interview, "Round by round you could tell that he was getting more frustrated and then he'll just start, you know what I mean? Saying, "Come on, champion. Come on. Come on, champion. Come on."
