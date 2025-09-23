Gervonta Davis Disputes Jake Paul Fight Rule In First Press Conference
Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul had their first press conference ahead of the November 14 exhibition bout on Netflix.
The boxing world has been left baffled by the contest, mainly due to the weight and height difference between the two competitors. Paul's last fight was at cruiserweight where he is ranked in the division. 'The Problem Child' is 6' 1" compared to WBA lightweight champion 'Tank' Davis, who stands at 5'5".
The event has generated buzz among fans and the first press conference took place at the Palladium Theater in New York City where several fight rules were announced by Most Valuable Promotions' (MVP) partner Nakisa Bidarian.
Gervonta Davis disputes Jake Paul fight rule
Bidarian announced that the upper weight limit for the fight would be 195 lbs, which 'Tank' strongly disputed, claiming he was told it'd be 190 lbs. He said, "Y'all said it was 190."
Bidarian also revealed details about glove sizes and number of rounds, and added that there will be a winner announced during the event.
"There will be a victor because the fighters have agreed and the commission has approved a maximum weight of 195lb for this exhibition. When Tank and Jake enter the squared circle to go to battle, they will be wearing 12oz gloves."- Nakisa Bidarian
He added, "Sitting ringside will be three commission-approved world-class professional judges that will score every round to ensure there's a decisive outcome for the fight if it goes the distance." Bidarian continues, "And both men are enrolled in the highest level of testing with USADA."
The rules are in contrast to what both Davis and Paul have been used to fighting at. Davis wears 8 oz glove at 135 pounds while Paul wore 10 oz gloves in his last fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr at cruiserweight.
Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul react to upcoming fight
Paul said about the upcoming contest, "There's a lot of holes in his defence that a lot of people haven't exposed before. I haven't got a knockout in a long time, so I'm itching. I'm just excited to be able to deliver that for the fans and have another most viral knockout ever."
'Tank' Davis is confident in his championship calibre abilities, saying: "Every time I fight, it's fireworks. I'm much quicker than him. He's much stronger and much bigger, but we all know that it's harder for taller fighters to fight a shorter one."
"He's decent and he's going to hold up for a couple of round, but once it gets hot in there you know how things play out."- Gervonta "Tank" Davis
