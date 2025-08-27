Eddie Hearn Sends Strong Message On Jake Paul vs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight Purse
The boxing community is still buzzing about the announcement that Jake Paul will be fighting Gervonta "Tank" Davis on November 14 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Despite the fight announcement, there's still clearly a lot that needs to be ironed out in terms of specifics for this fight. The most obvious thing that's still in the air is what weight these two sides will each agree upon, as the fact that Paul is much bigger than Davis guarantees they won't come in at the same weight in the fight's lead-up. Because of this, it seems likely that this bout is going to be an exhibition (which won't count on either fighter's record).
However, knowing how shrewd Paul and his team are, they could find a way to finagle the system and turn this fight into a professional one somehow.
What's for sure about this fight is that both Paul and Gervonta will be making many millions of dollars. While the exact amount each fighter will get in terms of their purse is still unclear, Matchroom Boxing chairman and head promoter Eddie Hearn's recent comments have provided some clarity.
Eddie Hearn Gets Honest About Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul
Hearn might have been the first to break news about Paul vs. Davis, as he said back in April, "We know that Gervonta is going to fight Jake Paul in November, and then we'll see what happens."
Hearn also did a recent interview with The Ring. And at one point, he spoke about Gervonta deciding to fight Jake Paul instead of Lamont Roach, and said, “I think this kinda shows you where Gervonta is at. And by the way, Gervonta is probably making, I don’t know, $30, $40 million. So, do you blame him [for fighting Paul]?
"I guess it just comes down to if you’re in a room and you’re trying to make a business decision, and you’re getting $5, $6, $7, $8 million to rematch Lamont Roach in a 50-50 fight, or you’re getting $30 million to fight Jake Paul," he added.
It's unclear how Hearn knows the purse Gervonta is probably getting for this fight. However, given that he represents Anthony Joshua (who all indications are Paul is set to fight after Davis), he is surely aware of how much Joshua would be making in that bout, which probably played into these comments.
Hearn was right about the Davis vs. Paul fight and date months before everyone else, so perhaps we should take his word on their fight purses, too.
The Latest Boxing News