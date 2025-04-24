Eddie Hearn Leaks Jake Paul vs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Fight Date
Jake Paul was at the final stages of negotiations to fight against Saul "Canelo" Alvarez a few months ago (which would have taken place next weekend) before Canelo pivoted at the last second and instead decided to partner with Turki Alalshikh and sign a four-fight deal that required him to fight William Scull instead of Paul.
As a result of being left at the altar with Canelo, Paul turned his attention toward fighting Gervonta "Tank" Davis. It seemed that the two sides were set to announce this fight after Davis' March 1 bout against Lamont Roach, as long as Davis took care of business against Roach like he was supposed to.
Then Davis fought to a majority draw against Roach, and arguably should have lost. This set the stage for a rematch between these two, and left Paul without an opponent once again.
Now, Paul has agreed to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 in Anaheim, California, and a rematch between Davis and Roach is expected to occur later in the summer.
However, according to an April 24 interview with Matchroom boxing chairman Eddie Hearn, Paul and Davis have already agreed to fight once these two bouts conclude.
When speaking with FightHype, Hearn said, "We know that Gervonta is going to fight Jake Paul in November, and then we'll see what happens."
While Hearn spoke about this November showdown between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis as old news, it certainly is not.
There's still a lot that has to happen between then and now, but this is a fascinating development.
