Eddie Hearn Shares Croke Park Fight Update as World Champion Raises Hand for Katie Taylor Fight

Katie Taylor has not been shy about her ambition to compete in Ireland's biggest stadium, Croke Park, before she bows out of an incredible career. As she is now understood to be just one fight away from hanging up her gloves, the 82,000-seater stadium is being pursued by Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter has also been vocal over recent years about his desire to bring a boxing show to the Gaelic sports stadium in the Irish capital. However, the collapse of negotiations with the stadium organizers has hindered the event.

On Friday, April 18, Hearn traveled to Dublin, Ireland, to meet with Croke Park representatives.

Eddie Hearn shares positive message for Katie Taylor's Croke Park bout

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

In an Instagram post, the promoter said, "Some day at Croke Park today. A positive meeting with a huge swell of public support to give Katie Taylor and the Irish people a moment in time they will never forget.

"Work to be done, but we are ready to do that work."

Taylor commented on the post, "Thank you, Eddie! Ireland is behind you. let's bring it home." Conor McGregor also showed his support for the event, commenting, "Legend!"

Previous reports had implied that a heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could also fall on the card. However, Hearn has dismissed these rumours, stating that Taylor would be the star of the show.

Anthony Joshua | Getty Images for Netflix

In terms of who Taylor may face in her farewell bout, there is no clear choice. Although meetings with former opponents Amanda Serrano and Chantelle Cameron have been mentioned. Alycia Baumgardner threw her hat in the ring after an impressive win as well.

'The Bomb' earned a points victory over Bo Mi Re Shin on Friday in an incredible fight. After the affair, the unified super featherweight champion called out Taylor for a bout.

Jake Paul, who promoted Baumgardner's fight, also made sure to mention the Irish woman in the post-fight interview.

"[Baumgardner has] four belts. No one can talk s***. Katie Taylor, we want to see that happen; the whole world wants to see it happen. So Katie, where you at? Stop hiding in Ireland." Jake Paul

Baumgardner's win improved her professional record to 18-1, as Paul labeled her 'the best in the world'. Should she have a meeting with Taylor, it would likely be a super lightweight affair, as the fighter from Bray, Ireland, currently is considered the undisputed champion 'in recess'.