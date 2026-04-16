Alycia Baumgardner Is Just What Boxing Needs as She Headlines MVPW-02 in New York (Exclusive)

In an era where "undisputed" is a label many chase but few truly embody, Alycia Baumgardner has become the definitive pulse of women's boxing. Affectionately known as "The Bomb," the Fremont, Ohio native doesn't just step into the ring to defend her WBA, IBF, and WBO titles; she enters as a challenger of the status quo.

From her viral knockout of Terri Harper in 2021 to her recent history-making stance on three-minute rounds, Baumgardner is rewriting the fine print of the “sweet science.”

As she prepares to headline the MVPW-02 card at Madison Square Garden against Bo Mi Re Shin, she isn't just fighting for another win—she’s fighting to cement her place as the face of a global movement.

KO On SI caught up with Baumgardner, and we spoke about

signing with Jake Paul’s MVPW promotion, why she loves fighting in New York City, and her prediction for her bout against Shin.

Baumgardner vs Shin | Most Valuable Promotions / Michelle Farsi

KO On SI: What was your first boxing memory?

Baumgardner: My first boxing memory was with my dad in the living room. I was around eight years old, and he was just like, What do you think about boxing? You want to box? I was like, “Okay,” because always down for the cause. I just remember walking into the boxing gym, and it was close to my house. We're dealing with the boxing ring and not a wrestling man, but we're still dealing with boys. That wasn't new to me, but it was an opportunity to just show who I was as a young girl with a work ethic and this mentality to be present and to just show that I'm here to work.

KO On SI: How many black girls were fighting alongside you?

Baumgardner: It was just me. When I think about it, the representation was not there. It was just me.

Growing up in a small country town from where I'm from, the diversity is very low.

KO On SI: How did it feel to be a part of the announcement that Jake Paul’s MVP was launching the MVPW division?

Baumgardner: When we talk about women's sports, we talk about recognition and bringing more eyes to women's sports, including boxing. To do that, you need game changers, personalities, and entertainers who are going to move the needle. Jake Paul and MVP knew exactly what they were doing by signing me. I’m treated as an equal, and not just a fighter on a roster. I’m someone who was very vocal about how I want to do things and how we promote women's sports and women in general.

Alycia Baumgardner fights against Leila Beaudoin during a IBF & WBO super-featherweight world title match at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

KO On SI: Would you say this is a golden era for women?

Baumgardner: 100%. We just needed the opportunity and the platform, and we will do the work. I think when we are able to use our male counterparts to build and bridge the gap. That's how we have cohesiveness and how we can build together. We need both parties. We need our men, we need our women, and when we come together, we can create something big. I often say, you can't close the door behind you. You have to leave it open for everybody to come through. I'm glad to see you and so many others walking through that door.

KO On SI: How do you stay hungry with all those titles? How do you keep your hunger as the one who's hunted when you used to be the hunter?”

Baumgardner: I still feel like I’m still the hunter, and that’s my mentality. It's a hunger that burns inside me. It's an assignment that needs to be fulfilled, and it's an assignment that is heavy, and we understand that that comes with responsibility. I understand that what I'm doing is just a touch of something bigger to become. I'm never satisfied with who I am, but who I'm becoming in the space that I'm given, the posture, the eyes that are needed, the wisdom that is needed to be at a certain level.

KO On Si: What is something you’re good at outside of boxing that your fans may be surprised to discover?

Baumgardner: Wow. I feel like I'm well-rounded. I feel like I can do it all. I can cook, I can fish. I can make you laugh. We can go for a ride. I'm always down for the cause. We can go bungee jumping, or go jump out of an airplane. I love an adrenaline rush. I'm always down to do something fun and exciting. I love to go walleye fishing, perch fishing, and I love to do deep water fishing. Fishing is just like golf to me. People find golf to be their Zen moment, but fishing is just like that for me. You have to be patient for a catch.

KO On SI: This coming Friday, April 17, you’ll be facing Bo Mi Re Shin of South Korea, who's a formidable challenger. What is your prediction for the fight?



Baumgardner: It's going to be just like fishing, and by the time 17 comes, we're gonna put the hook in her, and we're gonna pull her out. So that's what we're doing. Bo is an exciting fighter. She is hungry, and I'm hungry. This is specifically for my Korean fans, because I'm Korean. So for my Blasians and my Asians. This is to cross over to international people to know that boxing is worldwide. Right? I'm excited to share the stage with such a great fighter.

KO On SI: You fought all over the world, but what makes fighting in New York City so special?

Baumgardner: It always feels amazing because it's something that I've talked about. I feel like New York has been the state that I fought in the most. I fought in Madison Square Garden as a co-main for the third fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, and now I'm coming back to the Infosys theater for a main event. It's just it's a place to be. The fans are 10 out of 10, and the energy is always incredible. I love the New York energy, and it means everything because it's something I've talked about.





KO On SI: Lastly, everyone who watched you fight knows you don’t play your walkout music. Do you have your ring entrance routine planned out?

Baumgardner: I do. We got it together. When I think about the walkout, I think about what I can do to make a statement before the actual statement. Because this is entertainment, baby. I need the crowd to be engaged, and I want people to feel that energy like I feel when I'm standing there before I walk in the ring. I can tell you right now, but it's going to be dope.