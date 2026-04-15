How to Watch Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin: Date, Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) defends her WBA, WBO, and IBF belts against South Korea’s Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3, 10 KOs).
Headlining the MVPW-02 card at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, this matchup marks a significant milestone for women's boxing as it features rare three-minute rounds—a standard typically reserved for men's championship bouts.
Baumgardner, the sharp-shooting technician from Fremont, Ohio, is seeking to cement her status as the face of the division under Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions banner.
On December 19, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, she secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over Canada’s Leila Beaudoin, dropping Beaudoin in the seventh round with a sharp counter left hook. The bout was historic as it was fought over twelve three-minute rounds, a move Baumgardner championed to mirror the championship standards of the men’s game.
Hailing from South Korea, Shin last appeared in the ring on October 31, 2025, in Yong-in, South Korea, where she earned a majority decision victory over Tywarna Campbell. With the win, she claimed the WBA Asia Female Lightweight title.
The victory was a "bounce back" after a majority decision loss to Caroline Dubois at the Royal Albert Hall in London earlier in 2025. Shin aims to pull off a massive upset on the ESPN-televised stage.
Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin: Tale of the Tape
Alycia Baumgardner
Bo Mi Re Shin
Age:
31
32
Height:
5'6
5'6
Reach:
67'
66'
Record:
17-1-0
19-3-3
KOs
7
10
Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin date
Date: April 17, 2026
Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin will take place on Friday April 17 for the IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles.
Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin time
Time: 6:30 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)
How to watch Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin
Watch: ESPN and ESPN+ (US) / Sky Sports+ (UK)
Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin location
Location: The Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.
Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin card
- Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin WBA, IBF, and WBO Super Featherweight Titles
- Shadasia Green vs. Lani Daniels for Green’s IBF and WBO Super Middleweight Titles
- Tamm Thibeault vs. Nadia Jesus Middleweight Bout
- Krystal Rosado vs. Fernanda Reyes Bantamweight Bout
- Jahmal Harvey vs. Daniel Lugo Lightweight Bout
- Nat Dove vs. Maria Micheo Flyweight Bout
- Alex Vargas vs. Ryan O’Rourke Junior Welterweight Bout
- Elon De Jesus vs. Connor Adaway Super Bantamweight Bout
- Luis Gijolena vs. Robert Salinas Heavyweight Bout
- Raquel Miller vs. Adriana Araújo Super Middleweight
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Rashad Grove is a contributing writer for KO On SI and a lifelong boxing fan based in Princeton, New Jersey. His work has appeared on Kicks On Sports Illustrated, BET.com, Ebony Magazine, Complex, MTV.com, The Root HOT97/WBLS, Forbes, Billboard, and The Philadelphia Inquirer. He has interviewed legends of the sport such as Mike Tyson, Terence Crawford, Anthony Joshua, and Canelo Álvarez, just to name a few.Follow theGroveness