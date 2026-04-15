How to Watch Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin: Date, Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) defends her WBA, WBO, and IBF belts against South Korea’s Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3, 10 KOs).

Headlining the MVPW-02 card at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, this matchup marks a significant milestone for women's boxing as it features rare three-minute rounds—a standard typically reserved for men's championship bouts.

Baumgardner, the sharp-shooting technician from Fremont, Ohio, is seeking to cement her status as the face of the division under Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions banner.

Alycia Baumgardner fights against Leila Beaudoin | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On December 19, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, she secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over Canada’s Leila Beaudoin, dropping Beaudoin in the seventh round with a sharp counter left hook. The bout was historic as it was fought over twelve three-minute rounds, a move Baumgardner championed to mirror the championship standards of the men’s game.

Hailing from South Korea, Shin last appeared in the ring on October 31, 2025, in Yong-in, South Korea, where she earned a majority decision victory over Tywarna Campbell. With the win, she claimed the WBA Asia Female Lightweight title.

The victory was a "bounce back" after a majority decision loss to Caroline Dubois at the Royal Albert Hall in London earlier in 2025. Shin aims to pull off a massive upset on the ESPN-televised stage.

Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin: Tale of the Tape

Alycia Baumgardner Bo Mi Re Shin Age: 31 32 Height: 5'6 5'6 Reach: 67' 66' Record: 17-1-0 19-3-3 KOs 7 10

Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin date

Date: April 17, 2026

Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin will take place on Friday April 17 for the IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles.

Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin time

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)

How to watch Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin

Watch: ESPN and ESPN+ (US) / Sky Sports+ (UK)

Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin location

Location: The Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

Alycia Baumgardner vs Bo Mi Re Shin card

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin WBA, IBF, and WBO Super Featherweight Titles

Shadasia Green vs. Lani Daniels for Green’s IBF and WBO Super Middleweight Titles

Tamm Thibeault vs. Nadia Jesus Middleweight Bout

Krystal Rosado vs. Fernanda Reyes Bantamweight Bout

Jahmal Harvey vs. Daniel Lugo Lightweight Bout

Nat Dove vs. Maria Micheo Flyweight Bout

Alex Vargas vs. Ryan O’Rourke Junior Welterweight Bout

Elon De Jesus vs. Connor Adaway Super Bantamweight Bout

Luis Gijolena vs. Robert Salinas Heavyweight Bout

Raquel Miller vs. Adriana Araújo Super Middleweight