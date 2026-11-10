Eddie Hearn, Xander Zayas Join Ensemble Cast for Upcoming Boxing Movie

Eddie Hearn, Xander Zayas and Emiliano Vargas will be hitting the big screen together.

Boxers and promoters at the highest level are never afraid of the spotlight, but few have parlayed their success in the ring into meaningful acting careers. A trio of the sport's biggest names will get their first shot to do so in a major boxing movie currently in production.

Hearn, Zayas and Vargas all joined the cast of House of Guerrero, an upcoming boxing movie produced by actor Justin Baldoni and actress Gina Rodriguez, the production confirmed on Monday. Vargas' older brother, Amado Vargas, also joins the cast in a minor role.

Rodriguez is directing the film in her directorial debut, while also starring as the main character's older sister.

"To have real legends and figures from the boxing world be part of House of Guerrero means everything to me,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “Their presence brings an authenticity that you simply cannot manufacture, but even more than that, it feels like a beautiful tribute to the sport and the people who have dedicated their lives to it. This film is a love letter to boxing, to family, and to the communities that raised us, and having the boxing world embrace it makes it all the more special."

Eddie Hearn is seen during a press conference at The Glasshouse in Surfers Paradise on January 6, 2025. | IMAGO / AAP

Hearn will appear as himself, while the Vargas brothers portray siblings Declan and Aldo Hernandez on the big screen. Zayas fills the role of a character named 'JJ Perez.' The significance of each role remains to be seen.

Javon 'Wanna' Walton, known for his time on 'Euphoria' and recently headlining a Misfits Boxing card against former UFC champion Henry Cejudo, also joins the cast.

The film centers on Carlos Sanson Jr. playing the lead role of Alex Guerrero, a down-on-his-luck former boxing prospect looking to stage a comeback.

For Zayas and Vargas, the movie marks their second major appearance in American media after their cameo appearance on Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Eddie Hearn, Xander Zayas, Emiliano Vargas join 'House of Guerrero' ensemble cast

Former WBA and WBO super welterweight champion Xander Zayas | Courtesy: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Hearn, Zayas and Vargas are far from the only trio of big-name stars joining the cast of House of Guerrero. In addition to Rodriguez, the budding film features a collection of recognizable names to draw in viewers.

Renowned comedian and actor George Lopez will portray the main character's father, Alejandro. Rosario Dawson was cast in the role of Alejandro's wife, Elsa.

Latin pop star Becky G stars as Maya Alvarado, the main character's conflicted love interest. Alvarado's best friend, Xochitl, will be played by Dominican rapper Tokischa.

House of Guerrero is currently in production in California. Baldoni announced the set's 'Day 1' on Instagram on Sept. 14.