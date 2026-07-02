Emiliano Vargas' Brothers Headed to United Kingdom for BKB Debuts

The sons of Mexican-American legend Fernando Vargas are headed to the United Kingdom for their bare-knuckle boxing debuts.

Fernando Vargas Jr. and Amado Vargas will appear in a co-main event doubleheader at BKB 57 in London. Fernando Vargas Jr. meets Gary Allen at super welterweight, while Amado Vargas takes on James Springer at super featherweight. Neither match will be for a BKB title.

Their father, “El Feroz,” was a former unified super welterweight champion at 154 pounds and a proud product of "La Colonia" area of Oxnard, CA. Like their legendary father, the younger Vargas sons are seeking fame and fortune abroad but with a twist.

Fernando Vargas never fought professionally or as an Olympian outside the United States, but he did compete internationally as an amateur. Vargas was a bronze medalist at the 1995 Pan American Games in Mar del Plata, Argentina. That strong performance helped secure his place on the 1996 U.S. Olympic team, where he won his opening bout before losing a close second-round matchup in Atlanta.

Vargas brothers making BKB debuts

The Vargas brothers are part of a wave of major boxing-to-bare-knuckle signings by BKB, which has also brought in name fighters such as Victor Ortiz and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

The Vargas fights will take place at Indigo at The O2 in London on Friday, July 25. It marks the first time two family members have fought on the same BKB card, though one imagines it is hardly a first for a sport as old as bare-knuckle boxing.

“London is one of the biggest nights on our calendar, and BKB 57 reflects that. A heavyweight main event, the Vargas brothers in a co-main doubleheader, and depth from top to bottom. This is the standard we are building,” said David Tetreault, CEO of BKB.

The two Vargas brothers started the year on the wrong note when they were filmed fighting among themselves in the lobby of the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

What About Emiliano Vargas?

This may yet prove to be a summer of redemption for the fighting family. Emiliano Vargas, widely regarded as the most skilled of the trio, kept the family name moving forward this past weekend with another emphatic win, stopping Bryce Mills in the fourth round. An impressive win considering Vargas went southpaw for the first time and took the fight to Mills emphatically.

Emiliano Vargas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Now 18-0 with 15 knockouts, “El General” looks less like a famous son trading on a surname and more like the Vargas most likely to carry it back toward boxing’s biggest stages.

In the BKB heavyweight main event in London, former BKB heavyweight champion Mick Terrill of the United Kingdom collides with Florian de la Motte in a clash with clear implications for the future of the BKB heavyweight title.