Former Euphoria Actor Stepping in to Fight Henry Cejudo in Misfits Boxing

Henry Cejudo is going from facing an influencer to fighting an actor in Misfits Boxing on Sept. 26.

After announcing his second retirement from the UFC following his loss to Payton Talbott in December 2025, Cejudo surprised combat sports fans when Misfits Boxing announced he would face influencer Nurideen 'Deen the Great' Shabazz. However, Shabazz withdrew from the fight less than two weeks out, forcing Misfits to scramble for a replacement.

The influencer-centric promotion turned to Most Valuable Promotions for a short-notice replacement. Cejudo is now booked to headline the James L. Knight Center in Miami against Javon 'Wanna' Walton, who is best known for his recurring role in the HBO hit series 'Euphoria.'

HENRY CEJUDO 🆚 WANNA WALTON - MISFITS, MIAMI, SEPTEMBER 26 🌴🥊



Olympic Gold Medalist and former two-division UFC Champion Henry Cejudo takes on 3-0-1 pro boxer and Superstar Euphoria actor Javon “Wanna” Walton, one of MVP’s brightest young prospects.



🎟️ Tickets on sale now -… pic.twitter.com/BDwUXmhiOa — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) September 15, 2026

Walton is currently under contract with Most Valuable Promotions, which is loaning him for the main event bout. 'Wanna' has not fought in a year, since his last win over Anthony Mora in September 2025.

Although Walton is widely known for his role as 'Ashtray' on 'Euphoria,' he is a lifelong boxer. The 20-year-old has been competing since 2015 and made his professional debut in 2023 at the age of 17. Walton is 3-0-1 entering his first fight with Misfits Boxing.

Walton is expected to appear in a 2027 movie currently in post-production, according to IMDb, but has largely shifted his attention to boxing over the last three years. His last acting credit came in the true crime series 'Under the Bridge' in 2024.

Henry Cejudo's retirement journey leads to clash with Javon Walton

Feb 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Henry Cejudo (red gloves) is introduced prior to fighting Song Yadong (blue gloves) in the bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Walton has been boxing longer than Cejudo, but 'Triple C' has much more overall combat sports experience. The former Olympic gold medalist and two-division UFC champion has remained active in 2026 despite calling it a career in MMA.

Since his final fight with the UFC, Cejudo has competed three times for Real American Freestyle, going 2-1 in the upstart wrestling promotion. He beat Urijah Faber by technical fall, followed by going 1-1 against former UFC opponent Merab Dvalishvili.

THE TRIPLE C FOR A REASON 💪



Henry Cejudo headlines RAF GEORGIA against Merab Dvalishvili July 11. Tickets in bio. pic.twitter.com/eHaJD0zrKO — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) June 23, 2026

Cejudo likes to call himself the greatest combat sports athlete of all time after reaching the pinnacle of wrestling and MMA. The 39-year-old was an above-average striker throughout his MMA career, but now faces a unique challenge in the boxing ring against Walton.

While Cejudo initially agreed to a fairly even matchup with influencer 'Deen the Great,' the odds are now stacked against him ahead of his clash with a boxing purist in Walton. 'Wanna' claimed he put his full focus on boxing since signing with MVP and will own a near-two-decade age advantage against a fighter competing outside of his realm.