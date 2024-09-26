Edgar Berlanga Banks On Terence Crawford Over Canelo
By Miriam Onyango
Terence Allan Crawford is an American professional boxer. He has held multiple world championships in four weight classes, from lightweight to light middleweight, including the undisputed championship at light welterweight and welterweight.
Back in August, Terrence Crawford moved up to 154 lbs and won a world title at the first time of asking by gaining a victory over Israil Madrimov on the cards.
Terrence Crawford is waiting patiently to announce his next move. Being the multi-weight world champion, he has every right to do so. He was undisputed at light-welterweight, then went ahead to repeat the feat last summer in the welterweight division where he stopped his old rival Errol Spence Jr.
Undisputed Welterweight World Champion Terrence Crawford is not only the best fighter currently, perhaps best of his generation, capturing the undisputed crown in two separate weight classes while accruing a Hall of Fame resume.
Crawford comes from a long line of boxers. His grandfather, father and uncle had all trained at the C.W. Boxing Club in Omaha, Nebraska. Carl Washington, the gym owner, was Crawford’s neighbour. Washington recruited the then seven-year-old Terrence as a means of keeping him out of trouble.
Crawford started training at the club under the mentorship of Midge Minor and by the time Debra Crawford heard her son’s story, Washington was already at their front door. Minor became a father figure to Crawford.
In his teenage years, Crawford survived a scare one day after a game of dice when he was involved in a shooting. Crawford was shot in the head, with blood dripping down his shoulder, he managed to drive to the hospital. Luckily, the bullet did not enter his skull.
Ever since then, he got the back in the gym now on a more serious level. He went ahead to win some medals and Championships along the way becoming the undisputed champ that he is currently.
Minor and Crawford’s current manager, Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, had Visions of Crawford becoming Omaha’s first Olympic boxer since Vinciquerra in 1936. But the youngster had bigger goals.
Crawford also earned the Boxing Writers Association of America award for the 2014 Fighter of the Year.
With the kind of achievements that Crawford has accrued over the years. And the experience gained along the way, makes him a worthy opponent for Canelo and this would be a great opportunity for him to show that in the ring.