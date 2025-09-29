Eminem Sends Message To Terence Crawford Following Historic Canelo Alvarez Win
Eminem has sent a special message to Terence Crawford for his historic win against Canelo Alvarez on September 13. Crawford defeated Canelo via unanimous decision at Allegiant Stadium to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.
He moved up two weight classes and put on a flawless display to nullify all of Canelo's weapons. Crawford also showed that his speed and agility were the same in a higher weight division, sealing a spectacular win in the process.
'Bud' went on a victory parade in his native Omaha, Nebraska to celebrate the win. Claressa Shields and Shakur Stevenson were amomg notable current boxers present. And while not in attendance, legendary rapper Eminem sent a message to Crawford that was played at the event.
Eminem reacts to Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Eminem said in a video message to Crawford, "Bud! What up, champ? Congratulations, man. You did it. I'm so proud of you. You used all my tricks to beat Canelo, just like I showed you. You went in there and you got it done. Unbelievable, bro. All jokes aside, f***ing GOAT s***, man. Congratulations, champ. So well deserved. Salute."
Congratulations have been pouring in for Crawford since his win against Canelo. At 42-0-0 with 31 KOs, Crawford has always been immaculate in his career. In a way, the mainstream fans are finally recognizing his genius and giving him his much-deserved props.
He has always shared a friendly relationship with Eminem, as the superstar rapper walked Crawford out for his historic 2023 win against Errol Spence Jr.
MORE: Footage Of Terence Crawford Gunpoint Police Stop Circulates As Omaha Mayor Responds
Jaron Ennis gives Terence Crawford flowers for Canelo Alvarez win
Jaron Ennis helped Canelo prepare for the Crawford fight, however, that didn't turn out to be fruitful. 'Boots' Ennis, though, has given his props to 'Bud' for the spectacular display he put on against Canelo. He told YSM Sports Media:
It was a great win for Crawford and a great fight for boxing. It was a good win. He accomplished a historic goal. Good win for him.- Jaron Ennis
Some fans and experts believe Crawford vs Ennis could be another superfight. However, with Ennis just starting his career at 154 and Crawford now at super middleweight, that looks unlikely to take place.
