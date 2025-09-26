Terence Crawford Offered Title Shot To Become Six Division Champion
Terence Crawford is currently on top of the world following his historic win against Canelo Alvarez on September 13. Crawford, moving up two weight classes, earned a unanimous decision win against Canelo, who has never been defeated at 168 lbs.
Crawford became a five-division world champion courtesy of his win and has now become undisputed in three different weight divisions, the first male boxer to ever achieve the feat.
As a result, Crawford now holds the power to pick his next opponent. A Canelo rematch or potential retirement are among the options, but he has now been offered the chance to become a six division champion by an undefeated title holder.
Terence Crawford receives another callout
WBO and IBF middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly is open to fighting Crawford and believes fans will be excited for it. Janibek wrote on X:
"If Crawford agreed to fight me, I would gladly face him. And our fight would be the kind of match every fan would watch with excitement, not wanting to miss a single second."- Janibek Alimkhanuly
Crawford moved up directly from 154 lbs where he held the WBA title, to 168 lbs, skipping middleweight in the process. Given his performance against a super middleweight legend like Canelo, any middleweight is going to have a hard time against the Omaha native.
Janibek, though, is arguably one of the best in the division and in the world at the moment. He holds a record of 17-0-0 with 12 KO wins and has finished four of his last five opponents inside the ring.
Crawford recently became one of the few fighters to become a five-division champion. Moving down to middleweight and winning a sixth world title would place him alongside Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao as the only fighters to achieve the feat.
Terence Crawford's coach on next fight
Crawford's coach BoMac McIntyre wants 'Bud' to call his shot for his next fight. However, Chris Eubank Jr is not one opponent he wants to see. 'BoMac' also trains Eubank Jr and doesn't want to see two of his pupils clash. He told talkSPORT:
"Terence next, he can do whatever he wants to do next, it isn't down to me. But I don't want to see that at all [fight vs Eubank Jr], that won't happen. I don't want to see that."
